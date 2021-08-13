Logo
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd Buys Eli Lilly and Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Qorvo Inc, NRG Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Singapore, U0, based Investment company Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pinterest Inc, Sea, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Qorvo Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd owns 90 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+pictet+%26+cie+%28asia%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,829 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,853 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 181,291 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 132,900 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 251,085 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 531.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $77.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $307.062200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $236.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD. Also check out:

1. BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD keeps buying
insider