Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd Buys Eli Lilly and Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Qorvo Inc, NRG Energy Inc

- New Purchases: LLY, DHI, PINS, QQQ, AKAM, EQIX, CRM,
- Added Positions: CTSH, SE, PG, CTXS, DG, GOOGL, MSFT, JNJ, BAX, AAXJ, FB, UNH, TJX, V, ROST, TMO, SBUX, BKNG, MDT, ADBE, EL, OTIS, FIS, VNM, AAPL, UNP, URI, VRSN, VRTX, WAT, SCHW, WH, WYNN, ROK, ACN, TROW, PKG, ZBRA, HUM, AMP, AMAT, DHR, DOW, EBAY, EA, EXPE, HCA, HON, LRCX, LIN, LOW, MAR, MRK, MCO, MS, NVR, TSM, LVS, AVGO, ADSK, PANW,
- Reduced Positions: CL, AMZN, COF, TXN, BIIB, IBN, HDB, WFC,
- Sold Out: CHKP, QRVO, NRG,
These are the top 5 holdings of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,829 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,853 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 181,291 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 132,900 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 251,085 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 935 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 531.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $77.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $307.062200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $236.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $102.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21.
