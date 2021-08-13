BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, United States Steel Corp, Vipshop Holdings

- New Purchases: JD, SMIHU, DIDI, LI, MP, SNAP, SPLK, MF,
- Added Positions: BABA,
- Sold Out: TAK, X, VIPS,
For the details of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bfam+partners+%28cayman%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,128,950 shares, 32.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1994.84%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 550,000 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio.
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 441,500 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (SMIHU) - 1,000,000 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 441,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (SMIHU)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 93,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1994.84%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $187.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.39%. The holding were 1,128,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd. Also check out:
