JAKKS Pacific Launches New "Disney ily 4EVER" Fashion Doll Line to Inspire Self-Expression Through Style

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, and Disney today announced the launch of its new Disney ily 4EVER 18-inch fashion doll line inspired by beloved Disney stories and characters. The collection features five dolls, trendy fashions and aspirational accessory packs that offer kids a fun way to showcase their personal sense of Disney style. The product assortment is designed for children ages 6-10 and will be available beginning August 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005331/en/

Disney ily 4EVER (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to announce the launch of this amazing new line at Target,” said Lisa Tauber, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Disney ily 4EVER is inspired by today’s kids and their confidence to express their unique personal style. This collection invites kids to explore how their favorite Disney characters inspire them every day.”

The growing trend of wearing Disney-inspired fashion is gaining traction among adults, tweens and kids alike, as it’s a simple way for fans to show their love for Disney characters in a way that’s personal and authentic to them. Disney ily 4EVER delivers on this trend by allowing kids to express their favorite Disney moments by dressing their dolls in character-inspired fashion that match their unique personal style. This is the first in a series of character releases and accessories packs. Additional characters, fashion and accessories packs, including Ariel, Belle, Tiana and Snow White, will be featured in future waves coming next year.

“The ily 4EVER doll line introduces a new and imaginative way for fans and collectors alike to embrace storytelling and channel their love for favorite Disney characters through fashionable dolls and contemporary inspired-by styles,” said Leslie Kay, author of “Disney Bound: Dress Disney and Make It Fashion” and Disney Style expert. “It’s been incredibly inspiring to see the Disney Bounding community evolve over the years as fans continue to find unique ways to express themselves. Now kids can join in the fun and create their own styles with ily 4EVER.”

Original content for Disney ily 4EVER can be viewed on the Disney Princess YouTube channel, beginning August 20: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fchannel%2FUCKUyqTCe-s0SVeLQbayv3hA

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005331/en/