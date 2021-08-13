JAKKS Pacific Launches New "Disney ily 4EVER" Fashion Doll Line to Inspire Self-Expression Through Style

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JAKKS Pacific Launches New "Disney ily 4EVER" Fashion Doll Line to Inspire Self-Expression Through Style

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, and Disney today announced the launch of its new Disney ily 4EVER 18-inch fashion doll line inspired by beloved Disney stories and characters. The collection features five dolls, trendy fashions and aspirational accessory packs that offer kids a fun way to showcase their personal sense of Disney style. The product assortment is designed for children ages 6-10 and will be available beginning August 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005331/en/

ily_Squad_HK%5B8%5D.jpg

Disney ily 4EVER (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to announce the launch of this amazing new line at Target,” said Lisa Tauber, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “Disney ily 4EVER is inspired by today’s kids and their confidence to express their unique personal style. This collection invites kids to explore how their favorite Disney characters inspire them every day.”

The growing trend of wearing Disney-inspired fashion is gaining traction among adults, tweens and kids alike, as it’s a simple way for fans to show their love for Disney characters in a way that’s personal and authentic to them. Disney ily 4EVER delivers on this trend by allowing kids to express their favorite Disney moments by dressing their dolls in character-inspired fashion that match their unique personal style. This is the first in a series of character releases and accessories packs. Additional characters, fashion and accessories packs, including Ariel, Belle, Tiana and Snow White, will be featured in future waves coming next year.

“The ily 4EVER doll line introduces a new and imaginative way for fans and collectors alike to embrace storytelling and channel their love for favorite Disney characters through fashionable dolls and contemporary inspired-by styles,” said Leslie Kay, author of “Disney Bound: Dress Disney and Make It Fashion” and Disney Style expert. “It’s been incredibly inspiring to see the Disney Bounding community evolve over the years as fans continue to find unique ways to express themselves. Now kids can join in the fun and create their own styles with ily 4EVER.”

Original content for Disney ily 4EVER can be viewed on the Disney Princess YouTube channel, beginning August 20: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fchannel%2FUCKUyqTCe-s0SVeLQbayv3hA

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210813005331r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005331/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment