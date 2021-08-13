Logo
D3 Family of Funds Buys Potbelly Corp, Pitney Bowes Inc, Range Resources Corp, Sells Houston Wire & Cable Co, United Natural Foods Inc, Intrepid Potash Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company D3 Family of Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Potbelly Corp, Pitney Bowes Inc, Range Resources Corp, Bank OZK, Flushing Financial Corp, sells Houston Wire & Cable Co, United Natural Foods Inc, Intrepid Potash Inc, Crawford, Olympic Steel Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D3 Family of Funds. As of 2021Q2, D3 Family of Funds owns 34 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

David Nierenberg 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+nierenberg/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Nierenberg
  1. Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 767,195 shares, 20.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. EQT Corp (EQT) - 759,188 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 1,204,940 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41%
  4. Fluor Corp (FLR) - 801,708 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
  5. Crawford & Co (CRD.B) - 1,626,307 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bank OZK (OZK)

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC)

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Flushing Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $24.35, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Seaways Inc (INSW)

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Potbelly Corp by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.875600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,443,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc by 157.77%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 210,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 189.35%. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hurco Companies Inc (HURC)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Hurco Companies Inc by 91.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC)

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co. The sale prices were between $5.22 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $5.27.

Sold Out: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $35.62, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Sold Out: Olympic Steel Inc (ZEUS)

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Olympic Steel Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

Sold Out: Oil States International Inc (OIS)

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Oil States International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.68.

Sold Out: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28.

Sold Out: Gold Resource Corp (GORO)

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Gold Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.52 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.77.

Reduced: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

D3 Family of Funds reduced to a holding in United Natural Foods Inc by 49.47%. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. D3 Family of Funds still held 11,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Crawford & Co (CRD.A)

D3 Family of Funds reduced to a holding in Crawford & Co by 43.95%. The sale prices were between $8.95 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. D3 Family of Funds still held 33,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NL Industries Inc (NL)

D3 Family of Funds reduced to a holding in NL Industries Inc by 25.64%. The sale prices were between $6.5 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. D3 Family of Funds still held 15,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of David Nierenberg. Also check out:

1. David Nierenberg's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Nierenberg's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Nierenberg's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Nierenberg keeps buying
