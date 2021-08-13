D3 Family of Funds Buys Potbelly Corp, Pitney Bowes Inc, Range Resources Corp, Sells Houston Wire & Cable Co, United Natural Foods Inc, Intrepid Potash Inc

New Purchases: OZK, FFIC, INSW, TUP, LAZ, DHC, HOME,

OZK, FFIC, INSW, TUP, LAZ, DHC, HOME, Added Positions: PBPB, CTLP, PBI, RRC, HURC, FTK,

PBPB, CTLP, PBI, RRC, HURC, FTK, Reduced Positions: FLR, UNFI, CRD.A, DBI, NL, ARC, RYI,

FLR, UNFI, CRD.A, DBI, NL, ARC, RYI, Sold Out: HWCC, IPI, ZEUS, OIS, CHS, GORO,

Investment company D3 Family of Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Potbelly Corp, Pitney Bowes Inc, Range Resources Corp, Bank OZK, Flushing Financial Corp, sells Houston Wire & Cable Co, United Natural Foods Inc, Intrepid Potash Inc, Crawford, Olympic Steel Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D3 Family of Funds. As of 2021Q2, D3 Family of Funds owns 34 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 767,195 shares, 20.88% of the total portfolio. EQT Corp (EQT) - 759,188 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 1,204,940 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.41% Fluor Corp (FLR) - 801,708 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Crawford & Co (CRD.B) - 1,626,307 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio.

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Flushing Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $24.35, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Lazard Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust. The purchase prices were between $3.45 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Potbelly Corp by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.875600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,443,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc by 157.77%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 210,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 189.35%. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Hurco Companies Inc by 91.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co. The sale prices were between $5.22 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $5.27.

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $35.62, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Olympic Steel Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Oil States International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.68.

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28.

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Gold Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.52 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.77.

D3 Family of Funds reduced to a holding in United Natural Foods Inc by 49.47%. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. D3 Family of Funds still held 11,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds reduced to a holding in Crawford & Co by 43.95%. The sale prices were between $8.95 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. D3 Family of Funds still held 33,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D3 Family of Funds reduced to a holding in NL Industries Inc by 25.64%. The sale prices were between $6.5 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. D3 Family of Funds still held 15,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.