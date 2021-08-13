Logo
Baron Funds Buys RingCentral Inc, Zymergen Inc, DLocal, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Splunk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baron Funds (Current Portfolio) buys RingCentral Inc, Zymergen Inc, DLocal, FIGS Inc, Avalara Inc, sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Splunk Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2021Q2, Baron Funds owns 401 stocks with a total value of $43.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Ron Baron 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ron+baron/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ron Baron
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,140,625 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 2,696,326 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  3. CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 18,793,260 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  4. Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 4,462,862 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  5. Gartner Inc (IT) - 5,532,763 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
New Purchase: Zymergen Inc (ZY)

Baron Funds initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,666,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)

Baron Funds initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,127,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)

Baron Funds initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,080,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Baron Funds initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,585,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

Baron Funds initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,539,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Baron Funds initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $33.607000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 878,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Baron Funds added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $253.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,197,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Baron Funds added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 180.39%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 508,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Baron Funds added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $213.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 481,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Baron Funds added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,424,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Baron Funds added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 72.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,352,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Baron Funds added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 328.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.95 and $49.37, with an estimated average price of $42.96.

Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69.

Sold Out: ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (IACA.U)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.59.

Sold Out: TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIA)

Baron Funds sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.37.

Reduced: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 97.46%. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Baron Funds still held 147,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 86.69%. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Baron Funds still held 252,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 82.27%. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Baron Funds still held 93,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ron Baron. Also check out:

1. Ron Baron's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ron Baron's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ron Baron's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ron Baron keeps buying
