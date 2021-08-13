Baron Funds Buys RingCentral Inc, Zymergen Inc, DLocal, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: ZY, DLO, FIGS, JBGS, SKIN, BAP, DV, SWIM, FA, MLCO, LCY, ALKT, INDI, RXRX, SRSAU, EDR, EDR, TEAM, FWAC, PAY, PAY, EMPW, MNDY, SMWB, APP, BZ, JBI, JBI, BARK, TWST, MPWR, MQ, IACC, ESTA, PATH, BAMR,

Investment company Baron Funds Current Portfolio ) buys RingCentral Inc, Zymergen Inc, DLocal, FIGS Inc, Avalara Inc, sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Splunk Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2021Q2, Baron Funds owns 401 stocks with a total value of $43.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ron Baron

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,140,625 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 2,696,326 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 18,793,260 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 4,462,862 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Gartner Inc (IT) - 5,532,763 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%

Baron Funds initiated holding in Zymergen Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,666,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,127,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,080,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,585,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,539,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $33.607000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 878,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $253.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,197,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 180.39%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $166.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 508,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $213.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 481,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,424,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC by 72.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,352,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds added to a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc by 328.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.95 and $49.37, with an estimated average price of $42.96.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.59.

Baron Funds sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.37.

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 97.46%. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Baron Funds still held 147,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 86.69%. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Baron Funds still held 252,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baron Funds reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 82.27%. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Baron Funds still held 93,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.