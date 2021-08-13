Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Credicorp, Facebook Inc, Assurant Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BAP, FB, AIZ, BERY, AZN,

BAP, FB, AIZ, BERY, AZN, Added Positions: WM, FISV, FINV, QFIN, WRK, SABR, HRC, MDLZ, TAK, LVS, CS, MT, MELI, UL, SAP, RELX, SNY, NVS, WIT, TTE, SMFG, BP, PUK, YUMC, CLS,

WM, FISV, FINV, QFIN, WRK, SABR, HRC, MDLZ, TAK, LVS, CS, MT, MELI, UL, SAP, RELX, SNY, NVS, WIT, TTE, SMFG, BP, PUK, YUMC, CLS, Reduced Positions: BIDU, RYAAY, TSM, BABA, LDOS, COP, JD, VALE, GOOG, IBN, C, INFY, ORCL, ING, ESNT, AVGO, CNXC, ARE, NTES, EDU, HDB, VIPS, EXC, ASH, DIS, SRE, PBR.A, CARR, ABB, PKX, BTI, BCS, DGX, INDA, BBVA, VEDL, ASHR, TCOM, KSA,

BIDU, RYAAY, TSM, BABA, LDOS, COP, JD, VALE, GOOG, IBN, C, INFY, ORCL, ING, ESNT, AVGO, CNXC, ARE, NTES, EDU, HDB, VIPS, EXC, ASH, DIS, SRE, PBR.A, CARR, ABB, PKX, BTI, BCS, DGX, INDA, BBVA, VEDL, ASHR, TCOM, KSA, Sold Out: JLL, AFL, RGA, SPR, YY, DQ, HTHT, ATHM, ZTO,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Causeway Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Credicorp, Facebook Inc, Assurant Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Aflac Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 4,287,768 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52% Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 3,755,540 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,740,198 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41% Vale SA (VALE) - 7,132,526 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 64,003 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42%

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,159,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 236,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.77 and $163.45, with an estimated average price of $155.85. The stock is now traded at around $165.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 334,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.581800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 724,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 169,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 224.83%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $150.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 372,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,031,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in FinVolution Group by 825.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,010,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 70.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 696,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,031,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,517,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.