Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Credicorp, Facebook Inc, Assurant Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Credicorp, Facebook Inc, Assurant Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Causeway Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Credicorp, Facebook Inc, Assurant Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Aflac Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Sarah Ketterer 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sarah+ketterer/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sarah Ketterer
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 4,287,768 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%
  2. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 3,755,540 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,740,198 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41%
  4. Vale SA (VALE) - 7,132,526 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 64,003 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42%
New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,159,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 236,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.77 and $163.45, with an estimated average price of $155.85. The stock is now traded at around $165.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 334,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.581800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 724,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 169,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 224.83%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $150.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 372,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,031,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FinVolution Group (FINV)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in FinVolution Group by 825.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,010,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 70.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 696,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,031,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,517,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.

Sold Out: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sarah Ketterer. Also check out:

1. Sarah Ketterer's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sarah Ketterer's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sarah Ketterer's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sarah Ketterer keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider