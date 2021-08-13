Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys Credicorp, Facebook Inc, Assurant Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BAP, FB, AIZ, BERY, AZN,
- Added Positions: WM, FISV, FINV, QFIN, WRK, SABR, HRC, MDLZ, TAK, LVS, CS, MT, MELI, UL, SAP, RELX, SNY, NVS, WIT, TTE, SMFG, BP, PUK, YUMC, CLS,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, RYAAY, TSM, BABA, LDOS, COP, JD, VALE, GOOG, IBN, C, INFY, ORCL, ING, ESNT, AVGO, CNXC, ARE, NTES, EDU, HDB, VIPS, EXC, ASH, DIS, SRE, PBR.A, CARR, ABB, PKX, BTI, BCS, DGX, INDA, BBVA, VEDL, ASHR, TCOM, KSA,
- Sold Out: JLL, AFL, RGA, SPR, YY, DQ, HTHT, ATHM, ZTO,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 4,287,768 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.52%
- Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 3,755,540 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,740,198 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 7,132,526 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 64,003 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42%
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,159,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 236,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.77 and $163.45, with an estimated average price of $155.85. The stock is now traded at around $165.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 334,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.581800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 724,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 169,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 224.83%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $150.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 372,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,031,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FinVolution Group (FINV)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in FinVolution Group by 825.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,010,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 70.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 696,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.748100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,031,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,517,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.Sold Out: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.
