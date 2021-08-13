Logo
Bridgewater Associates Buys Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Mondelez International Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridgewater Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Mondelez International Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgewater Associates. As of 2021Q2, Bridgewater Associates owns 704 stocks with a total value of $15.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Ray Dalio 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ray+dalio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ray Dalio
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,975,061 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.06%
  2. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 5,222,576 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.44%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 11,873,186 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 4,753,187 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.68%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,823,106 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.10%
New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 103,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 182,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $384.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 277,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 711,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 45.44%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 5,222,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,753,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 65.10%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.968700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,823,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,232,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,669,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 93.69%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $313.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 857,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.06%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.07%. Bridgewater Associates still held 1,975,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 52.37%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Bridgewater Associates still held 4,211,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 93.9%. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Bridgewater Associates still held 42,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 82.25%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Bridgewater Associates still held 161,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 25.8%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.197300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Bridgewater Associates still held 103,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 78.72%. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bridgewater Associates still held 42,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ray Dalio. Also check out:

1. Ray Dalio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ray Dalio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ray Dalio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ray Dalio keeps buying
