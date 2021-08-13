Bridgewater Associates Buys Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Mondelez International Inc, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: LIN, VMW, ATVI, AMAT, DE, GDRX, APD, LRCX, ADSK, NVCR, ITW, CAT, MU, PODD, ADI, EA, NVDA, TXN, ADBE, A, ETN, EMR, SCCO, TEL, FTNT, OSH, APH, ANSS, CDNS, KLAC, LVS, MSI, QCOM, AMD, BLL, HPQ, MCHP, PH, LYB, REYN, GLW, CMI, ROK, SWKS, ZBRA, KEYS, ZS, SDGR, AME, EXPD, GRMN, NTAP, PCAR, REGN, SAFM, STAA, SWK, GMED, CERT, AZN, CTXS, COKE, DOV, LLY, JJSF, LHCG, MED, MRK, PZZA, TER, TRMB, WDFC, XYL, UI, ABBV, TNDM, TWOU, ZEN, NVRO, QRVO, HPE, FTV, SMPL, SWAV, PHR, NVST, KC, AMN, BIG, CBRL, CGNX, DVA, EMN, FMC, GSK, ICUI, IEX, ILMN, IART, NEOG, NDSN, NUS, PTC, PSMT, TXT, THS, WAB, WYNN, IRBT, CENTA, AWK, ZTS, NWSA, SFM, PINC, GKOS, TWNK, IR, DOW, HCAT, ONEM, NARI, AMWL, AGCO, ATR, ARW, ATRC, AVB, CALM, CP, CRVL, ATGE, EPC, EQIX, FFIV, FLEX, GGG, ITGR, HAE, HSKA, INCY, IPAR, JBL, JNPR, MGPI, MMSI, MTD, NUVA, ON, MD, MODV, SEE, STRA, TEVA, OLED, USNA, VOD, SPB, IPGP, LRN, CYRX, AMEH, ST, GWRE, VCRA, PNR, EVH, ELF, FLGT, AHCO, AXNX, DT, IMAB, OTIS, DADA, ACI, ACCD, OM, DASH, SGFY, PLD, AKAM, ARE, ALNY, ANGO, ATO, ATRI, BCE, BJRI, BLFS, EAT, CVGW, PRDO, CCL, CNC, CERS, CAKE, CI, CMC, CREE, DCI, EIX, ENTG, EQR, WELL, HUN, IMKTA, INTC, IP, JBSS, LECO, MAC, MAN, VIVO, MLAB, MIDD, MPWR, NHC, NATI, NTUS, ES, PDCO, PKI, PRGO, QGEN, NXGN, RELX, RIO, WRK, RUTH, SGEN, SRE, SLP, SKX, SNN, SPTN, SPWR, NLOK, THC, TYL, USPH, UAL, VTR, VZ, GHC, WMK, CSII, WU, LBTYK, ENSG, ADUS, FLT, IQV, NRC, INGN, LNTH, AVNS, LBRDA, SEDG, TRU, COUP, IRTC, OKTA, FND, KIDS, SIBN, QFIN, DELL, TIGR, SILK, TMDX, CSTL, OCFT, BNR, API, CD, EAR, HYG, JNK, T, RAMP, ALKS, ADP, AVA, CIEN, CLH, CMP, ED, CVA, DENN, DRE, EXEL, GATX, IONS, JKHY, MMC, MXIM, MPW, MET, NRG, NBIX, OSUR, RGLD, CRM, STLD, TDY, WEN, UDR, UNM, WM, WAT, AER, CGAU, CHTR, NXPI, BAH, CONE, CSTM, CTLT, GDDY, BKI, CABO, AGR, AA, ADT, COLD, BRBR, ZI, RPRX,

Investment company Bridgewater Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Mondelez International Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgewater Associates. As of 2021Q2, Bridgewater Associates owns 704 stocks with a total value of $15.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,975,061 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.06% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 5,222,576 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.44% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 11,873,186 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 4,753,187 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.68% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,823,106 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.10%

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 184,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 103,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 182,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $384.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 277,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 711,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 45.44%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 5,222,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 4,753,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 65.10%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.968700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,823,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,232,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,669,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 93.69%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $313.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 857,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43.

Bridgewater Associates sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 37.06%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.07%. Bridgewater Associates still held 1,975,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 52.37%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Bridgewater Associates still held 4,211,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 93.9%. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Bridgewater Associates still held 42,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 82.25%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Bridgewater Associates still held 161,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 25.8%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.197300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Bridgewater Associates still held 103,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgewater Associates reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 78.72%. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bridgewater Associates still held 42,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.