Third Avenue Management Buys Warrior Met Coal Inc, Stratus Properties Inc, The RMR Group Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Eagle Materials Inc, Lennar Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Warrior Met Coal Inc, Stratus Properties Inc, The RMR Group Inc, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Eagle Materials Inc, Lennar Corp, Seritage Growth Properties, Green Brick Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Third Avenue Management owns 60 stocks with a total value of $756 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) - 8,869,613 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 834,826 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 482,741 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 255,869 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,538,973 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Stratus Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 127,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,725,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Avenue Management added to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69.