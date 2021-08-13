Third Avenue Management Buys Warrior Met Coal Inc, Stratus Properties Inc, The RMR Group Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Eagle Materials Inc, Lennar Corp

- New Purchases: STRS,
- Added Positions: HCC, AMH, RMR, FRPH,
- Reduced Positions: EXP, LEN, JBGS, LOW, SRG, PLD, BAM, WY, HA, RYN, FPH, UHAL, ESS, GRBK, VNO, FNF, FR, CBRE, SBSI,
- Sold Out: CTB, FCN,
For the details of Third Avenue Management 's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of Third Avenue Management
- Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) - 8,869,613 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 834,826 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
- Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 482,741 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 255,869 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
- Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,538,973 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Stratus Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 127,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,725,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The RMR Group Inc (RMR)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in The RMR Group Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The sale prices were between $134.65 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $140.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Third Avenue Management.
