Davis Selected Advisers Buys DiDi Global Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Alphabet Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Davis Selected Advisers Current Portfolio ) buys DiDi Global Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vroom Inc, Vimeo Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, Alphabet Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Selected Advisers. As of 2021Q2, Davis Selected Advisers owns 119 stocks with a total value of $24.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 14,585,733 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 40,873,138 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 9,006,379 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 454,927 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 328,299 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 43,449,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,468,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,474,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Missfresh Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,211,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,576,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.008100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 106,357,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 145.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,105,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 381.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,138,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 187.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,583,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 120.66%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.950500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 478,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,023,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.