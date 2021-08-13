Logo
Davis Selected Advisers Buys DiDi Global Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Alphabet Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Davis Selected Advisers (Current Portfolio) buys DiDi Global Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vroom Inc, Vimeo Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, Alphabet Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Selected Advisers. As of 2021Q2, Davis Selected Advisers owns 119 stocks with a total value of $24.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Chris Davis 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chris+davis/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chris Davis
  1. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 14,585,733 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 40,873,138 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 9,006,379 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 454,927 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.38%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 328,299 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 43,449,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,468,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,474,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Missfresh Ltd (MF)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Missfresh Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,211,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,576,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.008100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 106,357,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 145.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,105,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 381.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,138,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 187.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,583,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 120.66%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.950500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 478,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $34.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,023,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.



Author's Avatar

insider