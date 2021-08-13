Tweedy Browne Boosts Alibaba, Slims Berkshire Position in 2nd Quarter

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, disclosed this week that its top five trades during the second quarter included a boost to its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial) and reductions to its positions in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. ( BK, Financial), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial), Cisco Systems Inc. ( CSCO, Financial) and Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR, Financial).

Managed by a multi-person management committee, the firm seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in the stock of undervalued U.S. and foreign companies. The fund seeks to reduce currency risk by hedging its perceived foreign currency exposure back to the U.S. dollar when practicable.

As of June 30, the firm’s $3.56 billion equity portfolio contains 46 stocks with a quarterly turnover ratio of 3%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are communication services, financial services, consumer cyclical and health care, representing 26.89%, 26.70%, 16.63% and 10.56% of the equity portfolio.

Alibaba

The firm purchased 438,406 shares of Alibaba ( BABA, Financial), boosting the position by 39.53% and the equity portfolio by 2.79%. Shares averaged $222.15 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.53.

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese e-commerce giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms more than 81% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Alibaba include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

Bank of New York Mellon

The fund sold 1,037,010 shares of Bank of New York Mellon ( BK, Financial), discarding 35.25% of the holding and 1.43% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $49.98 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.12.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based asset management company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms more than 80% of global competitors despite cash-to-debt ratios underperforming just over half of global asset management companies.

Berkshire Hathaway

The fund sold 84 Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial), trimming the position by 8.43% and its equity portfolio by 0.94%. Shares averaged $419,597 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

GuruFocus ranks Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s insurance conglomerate’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 89% of global competitors.

Cisco Systems

The firm sold 433,137 shares of Cisco Systems ( CSCO, Financial), slicing 10.86% of the stake and 0.65% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $52.58 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.15.

GuruFocus ranks the San Jose, California-based networking solutions company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 3.7% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 95% of global competitors.

Emerson Electric

The firm sold 232,605 shares of Emerson Electric ( EMR, Financial), slashing 44.07% of the position and 0.61% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $93.94 during the second quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.40.

GuruFocus ranks the St. Louis-based industrial company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include profit margins and returns that outperform more than 83% of global competitors.