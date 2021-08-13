Owens & Minor Opens Call for Nominations for the Tenth Annual Earl G. Reubel Awards

Owens & Minor, Inc. ( NYSE:OMI, Financial) today announced a call for nominations for the Earl G. Reubel Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations that demonstrate excellence in diversity within the healthcare supply chain. The Earl G. Reubel Awards will be presented during the annual Healthcare Supplier Diversity Alliance (HSDA) Conference, to take place virtually September 14, 2021. Categories include Civic Leadership, Large Corporate Leadership, and Diversity Enterprise.

“As a founding partner of the Earl G. Reubel Awards, Owens & Minor is privileged to associate and collaborate with our diverse network of trusted suppliers and offer the recognition they deserve,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor. “The pursuit of excellence and the tenacious endeavors of the Healthcare Supplier Diversity Alliance members and subscribers help drive progress, productivity, and performance across manufacturers, distributors, historically underutilized businesses, group purchasing organizations, and healthcare providers.”

Nominations for the Earl G. Reubel Awards will close at 6:00 p.m. EDT on August 27, 2021, with two finalists for each of the three categories to be announced the week of September 6, 2021. The Awards ceremony will take place from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. EDT on September 14, 2021, with brief tributes and recognitions from Pesicka and Joe Reubel, President and CEO of Kerma Medical Products, during the program. For each award category, consideration will be given to individuals and organizations that represent diverse and underrepresented populations and that demonstrate entrepreneurship, civic engagement, or professional service leadership and are actively engaged in impacting healthcare delivery and/or community wellness.

“In 1996, Kerma Medical was Owens & Minor’s first in the mentor/protégé program, seizing the opportunity to lead the charge of promoting supplier diversity in the healthcare industry,” said Joe Reubel, President and CEO of Kerma Medical Products. “The mutual growth that has been realized over the years is a result of O&M’s steadfast support and dedication to the cause and we are so pleased to recognize others in that same spirit, through the Earl G. Reubel Awards.”

The Earl G. Reubel Awards, established by Owens & Minor in 2012, are named in honor of the late Earl G. Reubel, the entrepreneur who founded Kerma Medical Products and shaped it into one of the largest veteran-, minority-owned medical supply companies in the country. Based in Suffolk, Va., the family owned Kerma Medical Products has earned state and national accolades in the healthcare and business community and has been one of Owens & Minor’s largest minority suppliers for 30 years.

“In many ways, Kerma Medical Products exemplifies Owens & Minor’s Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare,” said Pesicka. “Our enduring partnership serves as a natural extension of the value and trust we instill among our customers. We look forward to recognizing the companies and individuals who also aspire to Earl G. Reubel’s example of excellence in healthcare supplier diversity.”

Learn more about Owens & Minor’s commitment to supplier diversity and use this+link to submit nominations for the Earl G. Reubel Awards by no later than August 27, 2021.

