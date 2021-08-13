Logo
Norfolk Southern to reopen Pennsylvania intermodal facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Move will help support customers' growth and ease supply-chain congestion

PR Newswire

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 13, 2021

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) today announced plans to reopen its intermodal facility in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, creating capacity to support economic growth and help ease supply-chain congestion that has slowed the flow of commerce across all modes of the U.S. transportation sector.

Norfolk_Southern_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Effective Sept. 10, the railroad plans a gradual phase-in of business at the Franklin County Regional Intermodal Facility, starting with a lane of domestic intermodal traffic that currently moves between Norfolk Southern intermodal facilities in Memphis and Rutherford, in South Central Pennsylvania. Greencastle will provide additional terminal capacity and help to improve service as demand for the railroad's robust franchise continues to grow.

"With strong growth in volume driven by e-commerce and a recovering economy, we believe the timing is right to bring our Greencastle facility back online," said Chief Marketing Officer Alan Shaw. "We are excited about the new opportunities that this reopening provides for us and for our business partners across Pennsylvania and beyond. We are collaborating with our customers to support their business needs, offering shippers a more sustainable transportation solution and a commitment to best-in-class service."

Norfolk Southern opened the Greencastle facility in January 2013 as part of its Crescent Corridor initiative, a public-private partnership designed to convert freight from highway to rail to ease congested roadways and reduce carbon emissions while creating opportunities for jobs and economic development. Under the initiative, the railroad also constructed intermodal terminals in Birmingham, Charlotte, and Memphis as part of a 2,500-mile rail corridor from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. The company idled the Greencastle terminal in 2019 for business reasons, while leaving open the possibility of resuming operations if market conditions changed.

A combination of factors, including a rapid rise in e-commerce, strong market demand, and pandemic-driven supply chain changes, figured into the decision to reopen Greencastle. The added capacity at Greencastle is expected to reduce terminal congestion and improve network fluidity across Pennsylvania.

The Greencastle terminal has the capacity for an estimated 100,000 shipping container lifts annually. A lift occurs every time a container is lifted onto or off of a rail car. The first phase of traffic at Greencastle is expected to generate around 50,000 lifts.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=PH75007&sd=2021-08-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-reopen-pennsylvania-intermodal-facility-301355147.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH75007&Transmission_Id=202108131400PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH75007&DateId=20210813
