Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, Sells Canadian Natural Resources

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Manitou Investment Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, sells Canadian Natural Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manitou Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $571 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manitou+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 200,829 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,125 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 161,185 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 948,191 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 691,432 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 69.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 28.03%. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. still held 724,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.. Also check out:

insider