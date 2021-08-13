Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, Sells Canadian Natural Resources

- New Purchases: BAMR,
- Added Positions: JNJ, CNI, DIS, MMM, NKE, USB, CTSH, CMCSA, SAPGF, FB, BUD, V, DGEAF, SU, BNS, TRI, RCI, ITW, ENB, DHR, CME,
- Reduced Positions: CNQ, BAM, MA, RY, JPM, WFC, COF,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 200,829 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,125 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 161,185 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 948,191 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 691,432 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 69.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 28.03%. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. still held 724,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.
