Bridge City Capital, LLC Buys Cambium Networks Corp, iRobot Corp, Dril-Quip Inc, Sells Haemonetics Corp, , HMS Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: CMBM, IWO,
- Added Positions: IRBT, LHCG, SMTC, DRQ, LZB, CWT,
- Reduced Positions: MTZ, ENSG, ONTO, LAD, IIVI, SNBR, WDFC, MEI, EME, NEOG, JCOM, LMAT, AMN, OMCL, USPH, ROLL, TTEK, TTEC, MEDP, GBCI, DIOD, SUPN, CASY, WWW, PRFT, UFPI, FIX, SHAK, LITE, MLHR, EBS, THRM, FIVE, FFIN, LSTR, GMED, HCSG, AXON, CCS, SITE, AIN, ZYXI, IESC, CHRS, COR, PAHC, BCC, EVTC, ATEN, ROG, LKFN, JJSF, EXPO, CORT, CCMP, NTUS, MD, AMED, KWR, DORM, CBRL, OLLI, AEO, CPSI, YETI, IIIN, TNDM, ACIW, MED, MNRO, VPG, ADUS, NVEC, HOPE, EVR, OSIS, PLAB, WSBC, RDNT, LTC, MNR, CIO, DEA, PNTG,
- Sold Out: HAE, EGOV, HMSY, LMNX, GDOT,
For the details of Bridge City Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridge+city+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bridge City Capital, LLC
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 90,004 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 99,713 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 134,173 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
- EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 48,672 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 79,043 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $64.92, with an estimated average price of $53.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $297.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $89.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)
Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: California Water Service Group (CWT)
Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in California Water Service Group by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.26 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.Sold Out: (LMNX)
Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58.Reduced: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Bridge City Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in MasTec Inc by 20.27%. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Bridge City Capital, LLC still held 36,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bridge City Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Bridge City Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridge City Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridge City Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridge City Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment