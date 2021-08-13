Bridge City Capital, LLC Buys Cambium Networks Corp, iRobot Corp, Dril-Quip Inc, Sells Haemonetics Corp, , HMS Holdings Corp

New Purchases: CMBM, IWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cambium Networks Corp, iRobot Corp, Dril-Quip Inc, California Water Service Group, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells Haemonetics Corp, , HMS Holdings Corp, , Green Dot Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge City Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bridge City Capital, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 90,004 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 99,713 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 134,173 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 48,672 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 79,043 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $64.92, with an estimated average price of $53.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge City Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $297.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $89.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.06 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $33.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge City Capital, LLC added to a holding in California Water Service Group by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.26 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.98.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Bridge City Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58.

Bridge City Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in MasTec Inc by 20.27%. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Bridge City Capital, LLC still held 36,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.