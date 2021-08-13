Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , General Electric Co, iShares Global Tech ETF

New Purchases: OGIG, TLH, COMT, LRCX, IXG, LMBS, JHMM, ETHO, QMOM, JHSC, IBDS, FTNT, OUNZ, IBDR, IBDO, XLNX, DFUS, TPYP, GM, SPHQ, FIXD, SLB, PLD, AMT, MOO, PSN, MMM, SPIP, PSQ, INO, PII, WYNN, IYW, RSG, IRM, ICE, VLO, JAZZ, DGRW, RPG, APPN, DDOG, FVRR, STNE, DB,

OGIG, TLH, COMT, LRCX, IXG, LMBS, JHMM, ETHO, QMOM, JHSC, IBDS, FTNT, OUNZ, IBDR, IBDO, XLNX, DFUS, TPYP, GM, SPHQ, FIXD, SLB, PLD, AMT, MOO, PSN, MMM, SPIP, PSQ, INO, PII, WYNN, IYW, RSG, IRM, ICE, VLO, JAZZ, DGRW, RPG, APPN, DDOG, FVRR, STNE, DB, Added Positions: PYPL, IUSB, SHOP, VTV, MUB, TIP, HEDJ, SCHD, VUG, EFV, IEMG, VXRT, MSFT, FPE, IEF, FTSL, MO, T, DXJ, IVV, BA, VBK, SPYG, VWO, VBR, EMB, IGSB, SCZ, GOVT, VZ, QVAL, LVS, IJR, ESGE, DES, CWB, DKNG, GBAB, SPH, RSP, VLUE, EFAV, VV, CVX, ITOT, LMND, MBB, BRK.B, MCD, GDX, DIS, QQQ, EFG, XLI, JNJ, PRU, PFE, CVS, VNQ, IYE, XLY, PFF, CSCO, HD, SLV, VO, IJH, VSS, IEFA, RTX, FALN, XLE, ABBV, DVY, XLU, ROKU, DOCU, BHP, AEP, IYT, STZ, SPEM, INTC, PBW, OIH, MTUM, IWR, IUSG, AXON, UPS, VOD, GLD, WMT, MA, TWLO, DGRO, ZM,

LQD, IXN, IAU, SPY, USMV, XLF, FB, TSLA, MRK, SHY, IWO, PPG, EA, AAPL, SUB, BIV, JPM, BMY, IWF, OUSA, MOAT, IWP, AMZN, FDN, ARKK, EFA, ESGU, SND, FTC, QUAL, GOOG, PSX, UNH, NFLX, NVDA, VYM, GOOGL, XOM, KO, BBBY, ADBE, HUBS, IVW, XLP, HYG, HDV, GSLC, BOTZ, SE, CB, NOW, EVT, TMO, CRM, PEP, NSC, MS, HON, COP, ABT, Sold Out: GE, IHI, ANTM, GWRE, SPLK, CAT, REGN, BABA, SNOW, EWJ, IJK, IWN, IWS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Lam Research Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , General Electric Co, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Portfolio Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Private Portfolio Partners LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,999 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 175,897 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 44,770 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 53,606 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,732 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $150.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $580.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 75.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 70.56%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Vaxart Inc by 82.51%. The purchase prices were between $5.06 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $6.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 69.02%. The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Private Portfolio Partners LLC still held 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.37%. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Private Portfolio Partners LLC still held 1,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 50.16%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Private Portfolio Partners LLC still held 21,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.52%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Private Portfolio Partners LLC still held 10,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.