Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , General Electric Co, iShares Global Tech ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , General Electric Co, iShares Global Tech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Private Portfolio Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Lam Research Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , General Electric Co, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Portfolio Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Private Portfolio Partners LLC owns 257 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Portfolio Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+portfolio+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Portfolio Partners LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,999 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 175,897 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 44,770 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 53,606 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,732 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
New Purchase: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.17 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $53.76. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $150.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $580.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 75.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 70.56%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vaxart Inc (VXRT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Vaxart Inc by 82.51%. The purchase prices were between $5.06 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $6.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 110,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 69.02%. The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Private Portfolio Partners LLC still held 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.37%. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Private Portfolio Partners LLC still held 1,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 50.16%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Private Portfolio Partners LLC still held 21,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.52%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Private Portfolio Partners LLC still held 10,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Portfolio Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Private Portfolio Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Portfolio Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Portfolio Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Portfolio Partners LLC keeps buying

You may also like :

  1. PYPL Guru Trades
  2. PYPL 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. PYPL DCF Calculation
  4. PYPL 10-Year Valuations
  5. PYPL Insider Trade
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider