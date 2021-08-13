Logo
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year T

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC owns 237 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cascadia+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,291 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.56%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 44,086 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.36%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,083 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.00%
  4. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 322,922 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June (UJUN) - 374,825 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 322,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June (UJUN)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $28.32 and $28.64, with an estimated average price of $28.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.926200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 374,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 25,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 222,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe (DNOV)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.949000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 138,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 151,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 41,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 44,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 157.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 168,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 225,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 134.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying
