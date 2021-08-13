Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC Buys First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year T

- New Purchases: FCTR, UJUN, QQQ, PTBD, DNOV, PDBC, FAUG, FFEB, DOCT, NXTG, GRID, XSOE, DDEC, MMS, SCHJ, MLPX, IXG, ARKQ, HSCZ, XMHQ, VTV, SKX, TTD, FNOV, IFF, PFFD, COMT, TEL, FJUN, FSK, FALN, GSBD, CFO, FOCT, SHYG, CLTL, IWR, FJUL, PAVE, TAN, SHOP, ARKF, VEU, BR, ROKT, ROBO, TSLA, FINX, ICLN, GXTG, FVD, ZS, MASI,
- Added Positions: SPY, VOO, UWM, IVV, IVOL, SCHD, LKQ, CCK, FDX, BERY, DG, CLH, IUSB, VOD, MSFT, FVC, CVX, EFV, GPK, AMZN, XLI, FISV, LBTYK, MAS, GM, VZ, TMO, AGG, FDS, JNK, LQD, AZO, KNX, JNJ, AAPL, SJNK, CERN, WMT, XLE, BF.B, NVO, HYG, BRK.B, AMGN, FLOW, KMB, CL, CLX, COST, VO, BLOK, AMH, CHD, JPM, ROL, MKC, C, PEP, IJR, SPSB, PAYX, IGSB, AMCR, IWN, ADBE, MNST, HSY, QCLN, MRTN, PG, IWM, BLL, MRK, ESGE, ESGU, FIW, SPYG, USHY, INTU, MGA, LUMN, ABC, ADP, GOVT, ANGL, HYS, DGRO, VLUE, DSI, VIG, SRLN, CSCO, EMB, LMT, SCHA, BND, FMAY, AOA, EXD,
- Reduced Positions: FIXD, SHY, FBT, FPX, VGT, ARKG, ARKK, IEFA, IHI, FTEC, ARKW, USMV, GOOGL, LMBS, FTSM, NKE, DFEB, SPLG, HYLB, JCI, JPST, VGSH, IGLB, ORCL, MET, DIS, XLF, MBB, GBIL, AVGO, FB, FXL, ALL, V, UNH, TSCO, MTUM, MDT, XOM, VUG, SCHW, PLD, BLK, KWEB, XLK, GOOG, RFP, MA, RTX, SHW, O, NOC, NFLX, NVDA, HD, GD, NEE, CMCSA, KO, CVS, BA,
- Sold Out: SCZ, IEF, GLDM, FTA, RPV, IWD, IWP, AMG, XLP, NUAN, T, WU, FSKR, IGM, ITW, IXN, DBL, MCD, CAT,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 41,291 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.56%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 44,086 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.36%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,083 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.00%
- First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 322,922 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June (UJUN) - 374,825 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 322,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June (UJUN)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $28.32 and $28.64, with an estimated average price of $28.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.926200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 374,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 25,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 222,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe (DNOV)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.949000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 138,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 151,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 41,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 44,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 157.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 168,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 225,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 134.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.
