Day & Ennis, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares C

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Day & Ennis, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Day & Ennis, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Day & Ennis, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Day & Ennis, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/day+%26+ennis%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Day & Ennis, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,135 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 128,739 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,990 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 390,425 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 124,324 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 246,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 234,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 216,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 210,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 116,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 145,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 130.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 128,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 149,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 66.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 114,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 50.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 46,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 95,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Day & Ennis, LLC. Also check out:

1. Day & Ennis, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Day & Ennis, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Day & Ennis, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Day & Ennis, LLC keeps buying
