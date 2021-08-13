Logo
Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF, Sells Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, General Electric Co, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prentice Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, sells Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, General Electric Co, Intel Corp, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Xcel Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentice Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Prentice Wealth Management LLC owns 338 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prentice Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentice+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prentice Wealth Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 200,911 shares, 24.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
  2. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 147,453 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
  3. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) - 497,767 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 339,861 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 224,418 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33%
New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 497,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $34.18. The stock is now traded at around $35.945300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET (FTSD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET. The purchase prices were between $94.66 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $113.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 108.62%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 123,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 2663.51%. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $139.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 73.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 128.59%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $29.7, with an estimated average price of $28.77.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Sold Out: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Tegna Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prentice Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Prentice Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prentice Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prentice Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prentice Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
