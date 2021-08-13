Southeastern Asset Management Buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Douglas Emmett Inc, Baidu Inc, Sells Biogen Inc

New Purchases: MSGS,

MSGS, Added Positions: MAT, DEI, AMG, BIDU, BABA, RE, LAZ, ESRT, GHC, H, YY,

MAT, DEI, AMG, BIDU, BABA, RE, LAZ, ESRT, GHC, H, YY, Reduced Positions: CNX, WMB, BATRK, CNHI,

CNX, WMB, BATRK, CNHI, Sold Out: BIIB,

Investment company Southeastern Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Douglas Emmett Inc, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Everest Re Group, sells Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Southeastern Asset Management owns 24 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mason Hawkins 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hawkins/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mason Hawkins

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 61,657,646 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 28,166,481 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 18,990,844 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.61% General Electric Co (GE) - 2,708,538 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 3,469,046 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 771,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.4 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,368,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 937,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 504,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $272.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 498,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.