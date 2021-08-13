Logo
Southeastern Asset Management Buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Douglas Emmett Inc, Baidu Inc, Sells Biogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Southeastern Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Douglas Emmett Inc, Baidu Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Everest Re Group, sells Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Southeastern Asset Management owns 24 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mason Hawkins 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hawkins/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mason Hawkins
  1. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 61,657,646 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 28,166,481 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
  3. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 18,990,844 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.61%
  4. General Electric Co (GE) - 2,708,538 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  5. Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 3,469,046 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 771,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.4 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,368,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 937,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 504,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $272.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 498,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mason Hawkins. Also check out:

1. Mason Hawkins's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mason Hawkins's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mason Hawkins's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mason Hawkins keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
