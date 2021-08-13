Logo
Velanne Asset Management Ltd Buys Grifols SA, Burford Capital, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Velanne Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Grifols SA, Burford Capital, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vistra Corp, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Velanne Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Velanne Asset Management Ltd owns 20 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Velanne Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/velanne+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Velanne Asset Management Ltd
  1. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 371,869 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.39%
  2. Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,471,989 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.61%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 139,070 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.50%
  4. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 841,054 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.07%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 113,009 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.66%
New Purchase: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 957,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 1,359,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 57.39%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 371,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 65.61%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 1,471,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 586.67%. The purchase prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 54,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 113,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 139,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 43.07%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 841,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider