Velanne Asset Management Ltd Buys Grifols SA, Burford Capital, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Howmet Aerospace Inc

- New Purchases: GRFS, BUR,
- Added Positions: RTX, VST, HII, JNJ, DIS, BSIG, Y, WAB, APAM, SLB, BRK.B, ARGO, FI,
- Reduced Positions: ZBH, HWM, FOXA, NCR, SRCL,
- Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 371,869 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.39%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,471,989 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.61%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 139,070 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.50%
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 841,054 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.07%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 113,009 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.66%
Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Grifols SA. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 957,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 1,359,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 57.39%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 371,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 65.61%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 1,471,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 586.67%. The purchase prices were between $203.89 and $222.66, with an estimated average price of $212.71. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 54,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 85.66%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 113,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 139,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 43.07%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 841,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.
