Triple Frond Partners LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Moody's Corporation, Liberty Broadband Corp

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Moody's Corporation, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triple Frond Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Triple Frond Partners LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $922 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 317,529 shares, 24.85% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,120 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 298,608 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.12% Visa Inc (V) - 454,500 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 128,394 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36%

Triple Frond Partners LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 181,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triple Frond Partners LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 170,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.