Triple Frond Partners LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Moody's Corporation, Liberty Broadband Corp

These are the top 5 holdings of Triple Frond Partners LLC
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 317,529 shares, 24.85% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,120 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio.
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 298,608 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.12%
- Visa Inc (V) - 454,500 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 128,394 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36%
Triple Frond Partners LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 181,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Triple Frond Partners LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 170,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Triple Frond Partners LLC. Also check out:
