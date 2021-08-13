Millrace Asset Group, Inc. Buys Identiv Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Sells Quotient Technology Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc

New Purchases: INVE, PZZA, TRHC, BOOM, BWMN, REPH, FST, MDLA, KLR, KERN, BTTR, SNCR, SWIR, SKIN, SCOR, VVOS,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Identiv Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Magnite Inc, DMC Global Inc, sells Quotient Technology Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, , SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millrace Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Millrace Asset Group, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) - 92,964 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 130,110 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.06% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 38,266 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.02% CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 202,263 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44% SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 196,796 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 237,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $127.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 34,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 53,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in DMC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 42,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 160,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 820,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 126.06%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 130,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Natera Inc by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 187,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 189.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 63,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Duluth Holdings Inc by 261.40%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 79,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.92, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 180,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Harmonic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.73 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.66.