Millrace Asset Group, Inc. Buys Identiv Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Sells Quotient Technology Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: INVE, PZZA, TRHC, BOOM, BWMN, REPH, FST, MDLA, KLR, KERN, BTTR, SNCR, SWIR, SKIN, SCOR, VVOS,
- Added Positions: MGNI, NTRA, QNST, ASPN, DLTH, INFU, TLS, ACLS, STIM, RSVAU, OCX, TPC, OZK, MMSI, CPS, CSII, SPXC, INTT, PRTS, CSBR, APYX, ABST, DMTK, ACIW, ECPG, DRTT, GAIA, AMNB,
- Reduced Positions: RMNI, VMD, SMED, BCOV, KLIC, ASPU, CMTL, WTRH, STAA, NUVA, LPSN, JACK, UPLD, LOVE, AXTI, KIRK, STC, MEG, BW, MXL, YTRA, SYNA, TTEC, AVNS, CRY, ALTG, SIMO, SITM, BHE, MOS, SPNE, VECO,
- Sold Out: QUOT, VSPR, LITE, GLUU, SDC, HLIT, CLH, ZVO, BMRA, VICR, FTAI, REAL, GTYH, WIFI, ACTG,
For the details of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millrace+asset+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.
- Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) - 92,964 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 130,110 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.06%
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 38,266 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.02%
- CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 202,263 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
- SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 196,796 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 237,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $127.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 34,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 53,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in DMC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 42,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 160,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 820,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 126.06%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 130,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Natera Inc by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 187,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 189.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 63,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Duluth Holdings Inc by 261.40%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 79,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.92, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 180,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.Sold Out: (GLUU)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.Sold Out: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Harmonic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.73 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.66.
