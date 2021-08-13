Logo
Millrace Asset Group, Inc. Buys Identiv Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Sells Quotient Technology Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Millrace Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Identiv Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Magnite Inc, DMC Global Inc, sells Quotient Technology Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, , SmileDirectClub Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millrace Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Millrace Asset Group, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millrace+asset+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.
  1. Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) - 92,964 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  2. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 130,110 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.06%
  3. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 38,266 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.02%
  4. CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 202,263 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
  5. SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 196,796 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
New Purchase: Identiv Inc (INVE)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 237,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $127.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 34,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 53,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in DMC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 42,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 160,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 820,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 126.06%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 130,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Natera Inc by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 38,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 56.97%. The purchase prices were between $17.59 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 187,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 189.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $29.92, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 63,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in Duluth Holdings Inc by 261.40%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $20.65, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 79,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc by 38.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.92, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 180,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.

Sold Out: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Harmonic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.73 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Millrace Asset Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Millrace Asset Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Millrace Asset Group, Inc. keeps buying
