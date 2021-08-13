Logo
Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. Buys Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Prote

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, MercadoLibre Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. owns 751 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+gravity+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 222,011 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
  2. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 267,150 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.07%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 206,261 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
  4. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) - 143,621 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 68,234 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
New Purchase: Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $50.63, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 143,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $355.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $367.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 267,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $248.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.62 and $194.3, with an estimated average price of $172.33. The stock is now traded at around $177.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Conmed Corp (CNMD)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $128.08 and $145.09, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $198.76 and $229.78, with an estimated average price of $217.23.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Gravity Wealth, Inc. keeps buying

