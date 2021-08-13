Quantum Capital Management, LLC Buys Landstar System Inc, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- Added Positions: LSTR, CPRT, PRI, CSGP, GGG, AVLR, WSO,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, SCHZ, SCHF, SCHB,
- Sold Out: VYM,
For the details of Quantum Capital Management, LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantum+capital+management%2C+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantum Capital Management, LLC
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 18,065 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 516,950 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 547,398 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- First Republic Bank (FRC) - 354,881 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Primerica Inc (PRI) - 409,936 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 54.61%. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $161.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 74,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.
