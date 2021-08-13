Akre Capital Management, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, ThredUp Inc

For the details of Chuck Akre 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chuck+akre/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chuck Akre
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 5,866,510 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 5,625,255 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 7,016,262 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Visa Inc (V) - 5,244,738 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio.
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 7,113,107 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
Akre Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Akre Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 293,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Akre Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

