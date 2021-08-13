Akre Capital Management, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, ThredUp Inc

New Purchases: CRM,

Investment company Akre Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, sells Live Nation Entertainment Inc, ThredUp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akre Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Akre Capital Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $16.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 5,866,510 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 5,625,255 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 7,016,262 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Visa Inc (V) - 5,244,738 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 7,113,107 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Akre Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Akre Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $135.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 293,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Akre Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.