New South Capital Management Inc Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Hologic Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Perspecta Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Hologic Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Discovery Inc, Cognyte Software, sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Perspecta Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New South Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, New South Capital Management Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 646,736 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 8,542,484 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 115,409 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 8,780,838 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 3,157,184 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 327,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 441,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,437,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kforce Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.6 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,107,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 84.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,043,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 72.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 536,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4.