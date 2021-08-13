New South Capital Management Inc Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Hologic Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Perspecta Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New South Capital Management Inc Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Hologic Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Perspecta Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company New South Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Hologic Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Discovery Inc, Cognyte Software, sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Perspecta Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New South Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, New South Capital Management Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+south+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 646,736 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
  2. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 8,542,484 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  3. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 115,409 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  4. Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 8,780,838 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  5. Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 3,157,184 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 327,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 441,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,437,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kforce Inc (KFRC)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kforce Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.6 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,107,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 84.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,043,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 84.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,043,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 72.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 536,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider