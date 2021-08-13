New South Capital Management Inc Buys Euronet Worldwide Inc, Hologic Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Perspecta Inc

- New Purchases: EEFT, HOLX, GTX, KFRC, IBM,
- Added Positions: DISCK, VSAT, CGNT, CGNT, DISCA, IWN, HBI,
- Reduced Positions: AJRD, ZBRA, FMC, SWK, VRT, AZO, TMO, IWS, AQUA, TGNA, IWV, MSM, AVTR, FDX, ENS, HHC, WW, WCC, LKQ, NVEE, VAC, SSNC, DOX, UNF, UPLD, LSXMK, ESI, OSW, THR, KMPR, AMSF, SCI, RUSHA, FCFS, ARCC, AMN, FLS,
- Sold Out: STAY, PRSP, IWR,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 646,736 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 8,542,484 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 115,409 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 8,780,838 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
- Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 3,157,184 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 327,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 441,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)
New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,437,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kforce Inc (KFRC)
New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kforce Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.6 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,107,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 84.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,043,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 72.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 536,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.88%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4.
