LS Investment Advisors, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, BP PLC, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, BP PLC, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LS Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, LS Investment Advisors, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $787 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LS Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ls+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 505,731 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.34% Teradyne Inc (TER) - 221,466 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 92,844 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.23% Visa Inc (V) - 125,116 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,342 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.56%

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 433.88%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $410.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.