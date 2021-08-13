Logo
Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ellsworth, ME, based Investment company Bar Harbor Trust Services (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Rockwell Automation Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bar Harbor Trust Services. As of 2021Q2, Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 122 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bar+harbor+trust+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 84,694 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  2. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 8,497 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,772 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 34,576 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 72,028 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1483.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 8,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 311,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 90.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES. Also check out:

1. BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES's Undervalued Stocks
2. BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
