Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: TPL, ROK, ZBH, VO, IBM, TGT, XLF, MDY,
- Added Positions: IVOL, FAX, BEPC, TWTR, DIS, LIN, VRT, HZNP, BRK.B, CVX, MA, RTX, KMI, BKNG, NKE, LHX, ELS, EMR, APH, AMZN, CDW, CPRI, AON, AZO, V, ACN, BAC, WMT, UNH, PG, CB, JPM, MCD, GOOGL, PYPL, COST, SAVE, DHR, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, BAH, RNR, BHB, PH, FDX, QCOM, BKR, CVS, VCSH, CMCSA, FIS, NEE, ASR, INFO, PBCT, BRO, LQD, HD, MRK, ABT, PEP, XOM, IVV, WM, VNQ, IWM, VWO, VZ, TJX, INTC, GIS, CL, LLY,
- Sold Out: VGIT, MO,
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 84,694 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 8,497 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,772 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 34,576 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 72,028 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1483.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 8,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 311,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 90.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of BAR HARBOR TRUST SERVICES. Also check out:
