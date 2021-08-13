Alerus Financial Na Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Analog Devices Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Texas Instruments Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: ADI, STX, XLU, ADS, XLY, SYF, VIAC, BKNG, WELL, ALLY, CCEP, WWE, YELP, QCOM, ORLY, OTTR, FDX, EFA, SCHD,

Grand Forks, ND, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Analog Devices Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Texas Instruments Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, American Electric Power Co Inc, Xcel Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alerus Financial Na. As of 2021Q2, Alerus Financial Na owns 189 stocks with a total value of $991 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 181,719 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 591,298 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) - 1,956,659 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 195,718 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,811 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 275,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 210.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Dow Inc by 99.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 161.59%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 87.07%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 47,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.