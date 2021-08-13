Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Global Partners LP, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells KB Home, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: GLP, IWR, TOTL, IEMG, LQD, BIV, SYY, MBB, VEA, TIP, AGG, XLV, DFAC, XLF, DKNG, XLY, VIS, TLT, VDC, VO, VB, PANW, XLK, ACGL, HON, XLC, ARES, VMEO, IWY, SCHB, BAC, IWS, VTWO, XLE, EL, IJR, IWP, IWX, VCR, ICE, MRVL, MU, PENN, TXN, TRMB, MSCI, PNR, FDN, IBB, APD, NOTV, BLK, CRL, CVX, KO, CCI, RY, SWKS, TD, ZBRA, BRK.A, APO, PTA, KBA, VCIT, VONV, ACN, AMD, ADSK, TT, MCD, NSC, UNP, RNG, CRWD, USHY, VOT, AMT, SCHW, EQIX, INTC, MDLZ, NDSN, NOC, NVO, ON, POOL, SMG, XPO, RTX, BX, RH, TEAM, SITE, SE, DOCU, AVLR, LYFT, PPD, SCHX, SDY, USIG, ATVI, AEP, AMP, ANSS, COO, D, DD, ENB, EFX, HRC, IFF, NKE, TTWO, TER, THO, EBAY, MYJ, CTLT, CYBR, EVBG, BSY, IGIB, INTF, MUB, PDBC, SOXL, SPTL, XLI, EFL, REAL, ASPL,

GLP, IWR, TOTL, IEMG, LQD, BIV, SYY, MBB, VEA, TIP, AGG, XLV, DFAC, XLF, DKNG, XLY, VIS, TLT, VDC, VO, VB, PANW, XLK, ACGL, HON, XLC, ARES, VMEO, IWY, SCHB, BAC, IWS, VTWO, XLE, EL, IJR, IWP, IWX, VCR, ICE, MRVL, MU, PENN, TXN, TRMB, MSCI, PNR, FDN, IBB, APD, NOTV, BLK, CRL, CVX, KO, CCI, RY, SWKS, TD, ZBRA, BRK.A, APO, PTA, KBA, VCIT, VONV, ACN, AMD, ADSK, TT, MCD, NSC, UNP, RNG, CRWD, USHY, VOT, AMT, SCHW, EQIX, INTC, MDLZ, NDSN, NOC, NVO, ON, POOL, SMG, XPO, RTX, BX, RH, TEAM, SITE, SE, DOCU, AVLR, LYFT, PPD, SCHX, SDY, USIG, ATVI, AEP, AMP, ANSS, COO, D, DD, ENB, EFX, HRC, IFF, NKE, TTWO, TER, THO, EBAY, MYJ, CTLT, CYBR, EVBG, BSY, IGIB, INTF, MUB, PDBC, SOXL, SPTL, XLI, EFL, REAL, ASPL, Added Positions: SPY, EFA, IEFA, IWM, USMV, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VGT, BSV, V, IVV, VUG, GOOG, NVDA, PG, BRK.B, JNJ, HD, GOOGL, VTV, ADBE, JPM, MDT, AVGO, STIP, TIPX, CRM, FB, VHT, CMCSA, COST, NEE, UNH, PYPL, VWO, LLY, DEO, SIVB, TJX, UPS, ORCC, DOV, EA, LRCX, BKNG, DIS, MA, ORLY, VZ, GS, LMT, TMO, LULU, DG, ALLE, AMAT, CVS, CPRT, DE, ISRG, J, LOW, ORCL, AMGN, DHR, PFE, QCOM, VRTX, CDW, CHE, CHD, CSCO, MTCH, TGT, VOO, ABT, DVA, DXCM, MRK, MORN, PH, GWW, NXPI, FRC, ZTS, BABA, IAC, AMN, ALGN, AN, BLL, CACI, CAT, CHKP, CINF, FIX, FFIV, HOLX, IBM, MKC, MPW, NDAQ, NFLX, PAYX, LIN, SEE, SNA, SBUX, VRSK, ABBV, BFAM, PAVM, YETI, AKAM, THRM, BA, CHRW, CNC, DPZ, EXP, FCN, MS, NVS, TSM, TNC, TYL, WMT, BAH, GMED, HQY, BLD, TRU, UBER, IJH, IUSG, IVE, IVW, SLV, VGSH, PLD, T, INTU, PEP, RMD, ROST,

SPY, EFA, IEFA, IWM, USMV, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, VGT, BSV, V, IVV, VUG, GOOG, NVDA, PG, BRK.B, JNJ, HD, GOOGL, VTV, ADBE, JPM, MDT, AVGO, STIP, TIPX, CRM, FB, VHT, CMCSA, COST, NEE, UNH, PYPL, VWO, LLY, DEO, SIVB, TJX, UPS, ORCC, DOV, EA, LRCX, BKNG, DIS, MA, ORLY, VZ, GS, LMT, TMO, LULU, DG, ALLE, AMAT, CVS, CPRT, DE, ISRG, J, LOW, ORCL, AMGN, DHR, PFE, QCOM, VRTX, CDW, CHE, CHD, CSCO, MTCH, TGT, VOO, ABT, DVA, DXCM, MRK, MORN, PH, GWW, NXPI, FRC, ZTS, BABA, IAC, AMN, ALGN, AN, BLL, CACI, CAT, CHKP, CINF, FIX, FFIV, HOLX, IBM, MKC, MPW, NDAQ, NFLX, PAYX, LIN, SEE, SNA, SBUX, VRSK, ABBV, BFAM, PAVM, YETI, AKAM, THRM, BA, CHRW, CNC, DPZ, EXP, FCN, MS, NVS, TSM, TNC, TYL, WMT, BAH, GMED, HQY, BLD, TRU, UBER, IJH, IUSG, IVE, IVW, SLV, VGSH, PLD, T, INTU, PEP, RMD, ROST, Reduced Positions: SHW, CTAS, CLX, BIIB, XOM, BEP,

SHW, CTAS, CLX, BIIB, XOM, BEP, Sold Out: KBH, HLI, DISCA, SQ, APTV, CTXS, UFPI, AB, COP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global Partners LP, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells KB Home, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Discovery Inc, Square Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owns 304 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pallas+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 1,742,864 shares, 19.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,423 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,937 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,540 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.75% Global Partners LP (GLP) - 623,986 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $27.22, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 623,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 88,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 117,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 31,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4047.12%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 33,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3602.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 132,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2962.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 111,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 520.08%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 43,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 248.14%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 79,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.277500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 82,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.