Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Global Partners LP, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells KB Home, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Discovery Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Global Partners LP, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells KB Home, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pallas Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global Partners LP, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells KB Home, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Discovery Inc, Square Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owns 304 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pallas+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC
  1. Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 1,742,864 shares, 19.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,423 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.45%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,937 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.30%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,540 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.75%
  5. Global Partners LP (GLP) - 623,986 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Global Partners LP (GLP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $27.22, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 623,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 88,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 117,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 31,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4047.12%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $445.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 33,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3602.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 132,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2962.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 111,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 520.08%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 43,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 248.14%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 79,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.277500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 82,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.

Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pallas Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider