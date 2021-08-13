Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys Murphy USA Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Johnson Outdoors Inc, UMB Financial Corp

New Purchases: MUSA, BCEI, BCEI, AEIS, CTO, AEP, AVGO, CAC, DSEY, STOR, HAE, QCRH, BHE, GMRE, PLPC, PLYM, MOG.A, RGP, AHH, CMP, SHYD, NXGN, ULH, CHD, FDS,

Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Murphy USA Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Johnson Outdoors Inc, UMB Financial Corp, Cummins Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 166,876 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 250,110 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% NorthWestern Corp (NWE) - 111,451 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 80,822 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 7,269 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.99%

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.18 and $145.45, with an estimated average price of $138.32. The stock is now traded at around $152.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 66,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 27,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Flowers Foods Inc by 67.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 164,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 60.83%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1612.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 121,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The sale prices were between $117.92 and $154.09, with an estimated average price of $134.08.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21.

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.