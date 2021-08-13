Logo
Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys Murphy USA Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Johnson Outdoors Inc, UMB Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Dean Investment Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Murphy USA Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, CTO Realty Growth Inc, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Johnson Outdoors Inc, UMB Financial Corp, Cummins Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 232 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+investment+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 166,876 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 250,110 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
  3. NorthWestern Corp (NWE) - 111,451 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  4. Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 80,822 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 7,269 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.99%
New Purchase: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Murphy USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.18 and $145.45, with an estimated average price of $138.32. The stock is now traded at around $152.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 66,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 27,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 30,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Flowers Foods Inc by 67.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 164,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 60.83%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1612.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.98%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 121,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Sold Out: Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The sale prices were between $117.92 and $154.09, with an estimated average price of $134.08.

Sold Out: Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.57 and $35.25, with an estimated average price of $29.6.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $97.49 and $103.87, with an estimated average price of $100.21.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC. Also check out:

1. DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC keeps buying
