Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard

- New Purchases: IDNA, HEEM, IHAK, IRBO, USHY, CNYA, DHR, XT, ASML, FDX, FBT, IBB, IXJ, RSP, SIZE, SMLF,
- Added Positions: VYM, VLUE, QUAL, VIG, IWF, XLI, IWY, BAC, JPM, BRK.B, XLF, MSFT, EXI, IHI, JKE, UPS, J, CMI, C, CAT, PFF, SPY, ADBE, IDV,
- Reduced Positions: KBWB, EEMV, XLK, EEMA, FXI, EFAV, PWV, XLV, KBE, XPH, AMZN, HDV, IGSB, PWB, GOOGL, FB, TXN, SQ, JNJ, ICE, ADSK, PYPL, GOOG, PEP, INTU, INTC, CMCSA, CI, AMGN,
- Sold Out: VEU, VWO, VBR, DGRW, BKNG, VONG, ADP, MRK, QCOM, V, VTV, FCF,
For the details of Wharton Business Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wharton+business+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wharton Business Group, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,129,831 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,563,944 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 189,604 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 1,069,290 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 577,841 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 162,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.88, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 142,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets (HEEM)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets . The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.121100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 185,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi (IRBO)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)
Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 257,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 85,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.39%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 75.57%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wharton Business Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Wharton Business Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wharton Business Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wharton Business Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wharton Business Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment