Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wharton Business Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wharton Business Group, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,129,831 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,563,944 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 189,604 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 1,069,290 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 577,841 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 162,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.88, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 142,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets . The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.121100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 185,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 257,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 85,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.39%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 75.57%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.