Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wharton Business Group, LLC Buys iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Malvern, PA, based Investment company Wharton Business Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets , iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wharton Business Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wharton Business Group, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wharton Business Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wharton+business+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wharton Business Group, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,129,831 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,563,944 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 189,604 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 1,069,290 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 577,841 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
New Purchase: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 162,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.88, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 142,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets (HEEM)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets . The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.121100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 185,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi (IRBO)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)

Wharton Business Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 257,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 85,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.39%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Wharton Business Group, LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 75.57%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $58.78.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Wharton Business Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wharton Business Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wharton Business Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wharton Business Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wharton Business Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wharton Business Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider