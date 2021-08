TD Asset Management Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ConocoPhillips, Medtronic PLC, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TD Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, TD Asset Management Inc owns 1510 stocks with a total value of $98.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TD Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/td+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 15,088,173 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,295,517 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,944,837 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 38,806,398 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,354,191 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 434,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 471,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,139,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.52 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 469,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Centricus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5396.59%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,638,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 305.17%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,970,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,689,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 303.54%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,522,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 34.36%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,889,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 978.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,130,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

TD Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $87.71 and $94.8, with an estimated average price of $91.51.