Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Quarterback LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Quarterback LLC owns 850 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Quarterback LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+quarterback+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,758 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.67% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 67,205 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.04% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 64,257 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 71,405 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 443.05% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,492 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1260.14%

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 64,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 211,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 29,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 97,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 38,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 443.05%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 71,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1260.14%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 15,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 911.39%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 32,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 67,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $355.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Quarterback LLC sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64.

Wealth Quarterback LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.