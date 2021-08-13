Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: TIP, SLV, TLT, FENY, CRSP, CCIV, MINT, BK, TSLA, ITOT, PYPL, TGT, CSCO, GOOG, PFF, CMCSA, FCX, MAR, RTX, AEP, CL, ED, NVDA, DD, HSY, MDLZ, PPL, SO, TMO, IXN, TFC, BLK, DEO, FDX, LEN, MKC, MDT, R, KHC, DOW, OUNZ, CB, MFC, NJR, VLY, STWD, IPAY, APD, BMY, ITW, KLAC, LIN, REGN, CTVA, DVY, MJ, SMH, VNQ, AMGN, BXMT, CAH, GLW, EPD, NEE, MCK, QCOM, GKOS, SQ, MRNA, IWD, SSO, AXP, CCI, F, GD, PVH, PRU, RIO, WHR, XEL, NUV, NXJ, SCD, OC, CLNE, BABA, IR, CARR, IWF, NEAR, SCHM, VBR, VGT, AMAT, BAC, CHD, CI, DHI, NHI, NVS, RDS.B, DAL, AVGO, MPC, PSX, TDOC, BAB, EEM, GNR, PSL, PUI, VXUS, XLP, XPH, PLD, ALL, AZO, COP, PEAK, WELL, MET, MCHP, NGG, NOC, NUAN, NUE, RDS.A, SYK, TD, WM, TTD, DELL, BSCL, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, DLN, GSY, HYG, IJK, VBK, VIG, XLF, AFL, ADI, AN, BCE, CWT, CNC, CNP, LNG, DE, EXC, GIS, GSK, HIG, IP, ISRG, KSU, LOW, NFLX, NYCB, NEM, NKE, NOK, NVO, PNC, PSEC, SAP, CRM, STX, SRE, AXON, UCTT, URI, ZBH, TY, MYN, UTG, AG, MYRG, OPI, SEM, PBA, APO, MTDR, TPH, PLTR, AGG, BSJN, BSJO, EWL, FEVR, GLRY, HDV, IBB, IEI, IWR, NOBL, PTF, SHV, SPMB, VCIT, VDC, VHT, VOOG, VPU, VTEB, XT, ALB, LNT, UHAL, IEP, AMP, NLY, WTRG, RIOT, AZN, ADSK, AVB, BP, BAX, BIIB, BTI, VIAC, CPB, COF, CIEN, CTXS, CGNX, CIG, CAG, STZ, CMI, DHR, DLR, DPZ, ETN, ECL, EIX, EMR, ESS, FRT, FISV, HRL, HST, INFO, JBLU, JCI, KGC, KSS, KLIC, LPL, LRCX, LGND, MKL, MLM, MRVL, MDP, MHK, VTRS, NEU, PH, PETS, PII, PSA, O, FRBK, ROST, RCL, SCSC, SLB, SA, SHW, WPM, SWK, SYY, TER, TCBI, TXN, TSCO, TRP, UGI, CTLP, UAA, UG, UNH, URBN, VFC, VRTX, WPC, WFC, WMB, XRX, AUY, EBAY, CROX, RVT, BTO, VGM, RQI, NAN, HPF, MA, HTGC, EDU, BR, BX, GOF, VMW, AWK, KL, GLPG, CHTR, COR, CMRE, GM, KMI, PFPT, HTA, BTT, ICLR, PFSI, BLUE, TWTR, ALLY, RARE, FSK, CDK, STOR, CCD, CWH, INVH, ROKU, HFRO, WRAP, BE, IHRT, CRWD, BSTZ, CRNC, MNMD, OTIS, BCAT, OGN, AMLP, AOM, BIBL, BKLN, BND, BSJL, BSJM, BSV, CGW, DBJP, DBO, FDD, FPE, FXG, GBIL, GDXJ, GLDM, GXC, IBD, IBMK, IBML, IDV, IXJ, KOMP, LFEQ, NANR, PDBC, PEY, PID, PSCH, PSCT, PZT, RDIV, REET, REZ, RWR, SDOG, SDY, TAN, TDIV, TPIF, TPLC, TQQQ, VB, VDE, VO, VOO, VRP, WWJD, XHB, XLE, XLI, XLV, AES, ACN, ATVI, FENC, ADTN, ALK, AB, HES, AMT, IVZ, OZK, GOLD, BBY, BMRN, BWA, BWL.A, BF.B, CBRL, CVM, CHRW, ELY, CCJ, CAR, LUMN, CAKE, CME, CBU, ABEV, CMP, DXC, CNMD, TCOM, DRD, DRI, DVA, DVN, DKS, DCI, DHT, DRE, EW, EMKR, ESGR, ETR, ERIC, EXAS, EXR, FCN, FHN, FE, FVE, BEN, FRO, GBX, HRB, LHX, HLF, HPQ, HIBB, HMC, SVC, ILMN, ICE, INTU, JBHT, SJM, VIAV, K, KTCC, KEY, LYV, LPSN, MHO, MFA, MSM, CLI, MAT, MKTY, MPW, VIVO, MT, MGI, MS, NCR, NFG, NYMT, NWL, NSC, INSG, OGE, ON, OXY, OHI, OKE, PPG, PAYX, PBCT, DGX, RMBS, BB, RAD, RGLD, SFE, SNY, DHC, SFL, SIRI, SKY, SWKS, SWBI, LUV, SWN, STT, STLD, RGR, SPWR, SU, SYNA, TJX, TGP, TDY, TTE, TSN, MUX, USB, UL, X, UTHR, OLED, VTR, VOD, VNO, WPP, WAB, WCC, EVRG, WEC, WETF, XLNX, YUM, SPB, ZION, CMG, L, VABK, ASM, ISR, USAS, ET, LEN.B, DK, AWF, DNP, FAX, HQL, TDF, NCV, FRA, GGN, BDJ, EXK, TMUS, TFSL, CLR, BKCC, DFS, TEL, MAG, MAIN, CVI, TWO, TNK, SBLK, ATHX, NEWP, MAXR, GPL, TAK, PMT, WKHS, RILY, XXII, DBRG, GNRC, GNUS, VUZI, LYB, BAH, INN, KTRA, HCA, HII, ONVO, ZNGA, POST, RPAI, TMQ, CG, PNR, PCI, NCLH, GOGO, CXP, CHGG, AAL, CARA, PLXP, JD, CFG, QRVO, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, SENS, ETSY, LITE, HPE, LDI, FCPT, RMR, TEAM, AGR, UA, MGP, RRR, FTV, TWLO, YUMC, AA, LW, CNDT, ATH, HWM, SNAP, VRRM, HEXO, GPMT, APRN, AFIN, BHF, RDFN, MFGP, DBX, SPOT, NVT, DOCU, KULR, TBIO, NIO, LTHM, YETI, STNE, FOX, LYFT, ALC, BYND, KTB, AVTR, FSLY, FVRR, WORK, MORF, ORCC, PTON, CAN, SDGR, BMEZ, ARNC, UWMC, UWMC, DKNG, AOUT, NNOX, ASO, RIDE, MP, QS, AEVA, VZIO, COIN, WFRD, ARKF, ARKK, BIB, BUZZ, CNRG, CYB, DTD, DWX, DXJ, EFG, ERX, EWC, FBT, FDN, FTRI, FV, FXB, GDX, GSG, HNDL, IGLB, INDY, ISTB, IUSG, IUSV, IVOL, IWS, IXP, IYW, JETS, JNK, JPST, KBE, MNA, PHO, PIE, PPA, QTEC, REM, RJN, SCHB, SCHD, SCHF, SCZ, SH, SHY, SMMV, SPHD, SPLV, TFI, URA, USHY, USO, VEA, VEU, VGK, VMBS, VV, VWO, XBI, XLC, XLU, XLY, XSLV,
- Added Positions: IVV, EMB, QQQ, GLD, LQD, DIA, ARKG, CVX, ADP, BRK.A, TRV, KBA, THW, WRB, KO, PANW, ADBE, AAPL, FB, AMD, SBUX, IJR, D, IEMG, MCD, JNJ, WMT, CVS, GUT, GOOGL, COST, BRK.B, KWEB, HD, MMM, LLY, ORCL, V, NEA,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, QUAL, IAU, MBB, FLOT, IVE, IVW, MTUM, IJH, BNDX, IWM, USMV, IJS, CLX, WBA, KMB, UPS, HON, BUD, AEL, MU, VZ, T, PG, INTC, DIS, XLK, ZM, C, IEFA, HEFA, MSFT, RSP, WH, ENB, VUG, LMT, SPY, ABT, IBM, BDX, GOVT, PEP, VTV, MO, JPM, DUK, BA, IGIB, PM, XOM, CAT, ABBV,
- Sold Out: TU, GE,
For the details of Wealth Quarterback LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+quarterback+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Quarterback LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,758 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.67%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 67,205 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.04%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 64,257 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 71,405 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 443.05%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,492 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1260.14%
Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 64,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 211,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 29,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)
Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 97,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 38,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 443.05%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 71,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1260.14%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 15,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 911.39%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 32,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 67,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $355.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TELUS Corp (TU)
Wealth Quarterback LLC sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wealth Quarterback LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Quarterback LLC. Also check out:
