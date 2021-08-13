Logo
Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Quarterback LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Silver Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Quarterback LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Quarterback LLC owns 850 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Quarterback LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+quarterback+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Quarterback LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,758 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.67%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 67,205 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.04%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 64,257 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 71,405 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 443.05%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,492 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1260.14%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 64,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 211,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 29,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 97,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 75.67%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 38,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 443.05%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 71,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1260.14%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 15,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 911.39%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 32,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 67,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $355.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 8,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TELUS Corp (TU)

Wealth Quarterback LLC sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Wealth Quarterback LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Quarterback LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealth Quarterback LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Quarterback LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Quarterback LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Quarterback LLC keeps buying
