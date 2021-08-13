Mariner Investment Group Llc Buys Virtuoso Acquisition Corp, Locust Walk Acquisition Corp, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd

Harrison, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Virtuoso Acquisition Corp, Locust Walk Acquisition Corp, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund, Golden Arrow Merger Corp, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner Investment Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GDL Fund (GDL) - 251,502 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64% RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) - 124,006 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.72% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO) - 129,585 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.08% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) - 125,986 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.98% Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (VOSO) - 101,620 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.890700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 101,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 90,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 61,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 64,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 65,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 459.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.54 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 151,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 128.74%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 99,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in RMR Mortgage Trust by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 124,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.06 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.24.

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.