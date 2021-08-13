Logo
Mariner Investment Group Llc Buys Virtuoso Acquisition Corp, Locust Walk Acquisition Corp, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Harrison, NY, based Investment company Mariner Investment Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Virtuoso Acquisition Corp, Locust Walk Acquisition Corp, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund, Golden Arrow Merger Corp, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner Investment Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mariner+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC
  1. GDL Fund (GDL) - 251,502 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%
  2. RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) - 124,006 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.72%
  3. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO) - 129,585 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.08%
  4. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) - 125,986 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.98%
  5. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (VOSO) - 101,620 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (VOSO)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.890700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 101,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Locust Walk Acquisition Corp (LWAC)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 90,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 61,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Golden Arrow Merger Corp (GAMCU)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 64,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)

Mariner Investment Group Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 65,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Voya Prime Rate Trust (BRW)

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 459.95%. The purchase prices were between $4.54 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 151,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 128.74%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 99,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM)

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in RMR Mortgage Trust by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 124,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)

Mariner Investment Group Llc added to a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Sold Out: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $13.21, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.06 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.24.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Mariner Investment Group Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC. Also check out:

1. MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARINER INVESTMENT GROUP LLC keeps buying
