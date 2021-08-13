Logo
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Element Pointe Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, HumanCo Acquisition Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Invesco Solar ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Open Lending Corp, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELEMENT POINTE ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/element+pointe+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ELEMENT POINTE ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 148,856 shares, 19.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,127 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  3. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 660,984 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,049 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 189,641 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.81%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 133,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HumanCo Acquisition Corp (HMCO)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 322,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 34,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 51,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 422.04%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 75,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 482.67%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 473.23%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.277500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.



