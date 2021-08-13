TDAM USA Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Gilead Sciences Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Dow Inc, Apple Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: WMB, XRAY, AVY, NTAP, GWW,
- Added Positions: WFC, GILD, ADI, SLB, LIN, AVGO, AMZN, ADBE, COF, NICE, NEE, EMR, LVS, PM, LMT, CTXS, LSXMA, UNH, MDT, PPG, RSG, J, NVR, WMT, NVDA, TFC, EPD, BDX, AEP, DG, DUK, EOG, IBM, WM, LLY, ETR,
- Reduced Positions: DOW, AAPL, MSFT, HD, ETN, MCD, A, CRL, MET, MO, OZK, KLAC, DHR, XPO, D, WLTW, CVS, GOOG, V, MS, BLK, ABT, PFE, BA, AMAT, JNJ, CME, VZ, BAC, ITW, JLL, AMP, CSCO, ORCL, UNP, ANET, CHKP, ECL, MLM, WEC, MMM, CB, BRK.B, TJX, USB, CMCSA, NSC, TGT, PNC, SYK, KKR, FB, CNC, XOM, GIS, TT, MRK, OLED, DIS, AME, CAT, CL, WELL, MTB, TMO, WBA, YUM, CFG, CVX, KO, IRM, LEG, ES, RS, ABBV, FTV, AIG, AMGN, ARW, ADP, SCHW, DLTR, DD, INTC, MU, PAYX, BKNG, UPS, SYF, QSR, T, AFL, KMX, CHD, COST, DE, EA, FNF, GOOGL, HON, MDLZ, MKC, MIDD, NUE, OXY, OMC, PEP, SWK, STT, SYY, TXN, UHS, WAL, HBI, EQH, APD, ALL, AMT, ADM, AJG, BK, BSX, BTI, CMS, CSX, FIS, CI, C, CTSH, ED, ENB, FDX, FE, GD, GS, HIG, HPQ, IFF, ISRG, LOW, MGM, MMC, MCHP, MSI, NKE, OKE, PKI, PNW, QCOM, RDS.A, SO, SBUX, TD, ZBH, CHTR, FRC, KMI, MPC, PSX,
- Sold Out: MRVL, GE, MXIM, JCI, STX, VTR, PPL, BAX,
These are the top 5 holdings of TDAM USA Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 352,711 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%
- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 912,523 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 154 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 515,972 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 185,605 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $215.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $438.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 178.88%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 283,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 750.17%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 120,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 1402.58%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 559.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 280,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $486.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of TDAM USA Inc.
1. TDAM USA Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TDAM USA Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TDAM USA Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TDAM USA Inc. keeps buying
