TDAM USA Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Gilead Sciences Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Dow Inc, Apple Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Gilead Sciences Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Schlumberger, Linde PLC, sells Dow Inc, Apple Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TDAM USA Inc.. As of 2021Q2, TDAM USA Inc. owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 352,711 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 912,523 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 154 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 515,972 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 185,605 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.18 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $65.81. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $215.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $438.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 178.88%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 283,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 750.17%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 120,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 1402.58%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 559.05%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 280,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $309.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $486.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

TDAM USA Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77.