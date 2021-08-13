Associated Banc-corp Buys Apple Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Schneider National Inc, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: PEAK, RTX, LHX, QQQ, IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDT, IBDS, TSLA, ICLN, IBDM, OSK, EXAS, PNC, FDX, IBDU, ECL, AMAT, GNRC, VNT, AVY, CARR, WBBW, ALTM, HLNE, BRG, AIMC, OTIS, AGG, IAU, IWS, NFRA, SCHG, SCHX, VPL, XLRE, MS, ADM, BOH, OZK, CNI, CTAS, CCI, DEO, DD, EW, ENB, INTU, ISRG, K, ICLR, MORN, NSC, NTR, QCOM, ROK, POOL, SASR, SRE, WAT, BX, ENPH, WCUI,

Green Bay, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Cummins Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Schneider National Inc, Comcast Corp, CVS Health Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Associated Banc-corp. As of 2021Q2, Associated Banc-corp owns 322 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 493,222 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 793,820 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,232 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,241 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 377,098 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 380,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 216.63%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 793,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 8512.42%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 94,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 2326.91%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 109,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 2520.98%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $237.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 87,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 258,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.44%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 128,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.