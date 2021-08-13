Associated Banc-corp Buys Apple Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Schneider National Inc, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: PEAK, RTX, LHX, QQQ, IBDO, IBDN, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDT, IBDS, TSLA, ICLN, IBDM, OSK, EXAS, PNC, FDX, IBDU, ECL, AMAT, GNRC, VNT, AVY, CARR, WBBW, ALTM, HLNE, BRG, AIMC, OTIS, AGG, IAU, IWS, NFRA, SCHG, SCHX, VPL, XLRE, MS, ADM, BOH, OZK, CNI, CTAS, CCI, DEO, DD, EW, ENB, INTU, ISRG, K, ICLR, MORN, NSC, NTR, QCOM, ROK, POOL, SASR, SRE, WAT, BX, ENPH, WCUI,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NOC, PYPL, CMI, FISV, FB, LOW, TJX, NEE, TMO, IQV, TGT, NKE, BSV, SYY, VRTX, AMGN, IJK, GOOGL, DFS, VOO, IVW, HD, VIG, VO, TXN, MRK, PM, AMZN, BMY, GDX, IEMG, BIV, TFC, CI, IJJ, VTV, IJS, SCHW, VYM, VUG, UNP, BND, IVE, IEFA, VB, PEP, BMO, IJT, MCD, XLE, VEU, IJH, IVV, EFV, NCBS, SBUX, MDT, HUBB, IWP, PFF, SCHP, USMV, XLC, XLI, XLV, WEC, ALL, GOOG, BF.B, TREX, KO, NVDA, LNT, EMB, AXP, CLX, ED, COST, DUK, OKE, PLXS, TIP, ADBE, DVY, IWB,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, SNDR, CMCSA, CVS, MSFT, FIS, CAT, HON, BRK.B, DHR, BLK, NOW, BSX, XOM, SYK, T, UPS, CVX, EFA, ETN, SDY, PG, USB, WFC, XEL, HII, VWO, MMM, DIS, MDY, ABT, SO, ASB, CL, HBI, FTV, SPY, IBM, JNJ, MDLZ, UNH, AMP, BA, KMB, VZ, ZTS, EEM, GLD, VEA, XLK, GILD, IHG, WM, BFC, VNQ, XLU, BAC, F, SLB, STT, AVNS, AQUA, SLV, ADI, COP, EOG, EMR, GS, ITW, LRCX, MCHP, RHHBY, TROW, WBA, PSX, AMCR, IJR, VOT, APD, ADP, BP, GLW, NTRS, WY, ZBH, MA, XLY, CB, ACN, MO, BHP, BIIB, CSCO, C, CTSH, DE, LLY, WELL, IDXX, JCI, LMT, NSRGY, NVS, ORCL, O, CRM, WPC, WMT, WWD, V, BUD, KMI, KHC, DOW, AAXJ, DJP, ITOT, IWD, IWF, IWM, TFI, VBR, VCR, VGT, VOE, VV, XLF, XLP, AFL, A, AEP, AMT, BAX, CSX, COF, DRI, EIX, EPD, EL, BEN, GIS, HSY, HST, ICE, MGEE, MTW, MCO, ES, PAYX, RBC, SBAC, TRV, GWW, WBT, EFG, VBK, VHT, XLB,
- Sold Out: VSS, RCL, IVZ, GE, OXY, PVH, ICF, HWKN, GUNR, BDX, URA, PPLT, IWR, EMLP, BABA, VRSK, WSBF, MSBI, GWRE, VFC, SYF, WRK, BKNG, NWL, MTD, IT, SHY, UFS, CSGP,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 493,222 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 793,820 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,232 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,241 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 377,098 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 380,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $229.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 216.63%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 793,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 8512.42%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 94,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 2326.91%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 109,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 2520.98%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $237.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 87,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 258,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.44%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 128,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.
