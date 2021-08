Berman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, General Electric Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, General Electric Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Berman Capital Advisors, LLC owns 2040 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 497,878 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 885,279 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.69% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 295,747 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134944.29% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 113,028 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 193,030 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.901000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134944.29%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 295,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 347.34%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 293,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 283.88%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 127,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 41.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 246,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2072.40%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 189.94%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.65 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $13.94.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

Berman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48.