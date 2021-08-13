Logo
Otter Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, BRP Group Inc, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, TripAdvisor Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Otter Creek Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, BRP Group Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Quanta Services Inc, sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Kansas City Southern, LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/otter+creek+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 105,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 75,000 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 115,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 100,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 90,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 153,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BRP Group Inc (BRP)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 169,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $353.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 196.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 276,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 80,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 64,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Immunic Inc (IMUX)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Immunic Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Otter Creek Advisors, LLC keeps buying
