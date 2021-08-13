Otter Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, BRP Group Inc, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, TripAdvisor Inc

New Purchases: AVTR, BRP, ETN, PWR, SBAC,

AVTR, BRP, ETN, PWR, SBAC, Added Positions: CLVT, PYPL, HOLX, NEP, J, CBOE, RADI, TRMB, QRVO, IMUX,

CLVT, PYPL, HOLX, NEP, J, CBOE, RADI, TRMB, QRVO, IMUX, Reduced Positions: LPLA, AMRC, VRT, IQV, ETWO, SBCF, ZBRA, BLL,

LPLA, AMRC, VRT, IQV, ETWO, SBCF, ZBRA, BLL, Sold Out: HLT, TJX, TRIP, KSU, LUV, LTHM, DCPH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, BRP Group Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Quanta Services Inc, sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Kansas City Southern, LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 105,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 75,000 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 115,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 100,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 90,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 153,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 169,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $353.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 196.45%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 276,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $76.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 80,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 64,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Immunic Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $18.2.