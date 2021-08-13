Logo
Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys First Solar Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, Vyant Bio Inc, Sells Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Taylor Wealth Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys First Solar Inc, Clean Harbors Inc, Vyant Bio Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, HealthEquity Inc, sells Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pfizer Inc, Real Matters Inc, Green Thumb Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Wealth Management Partners. As of 2021Q2, Taylor Wealth Management Partners owns 68 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taylor Wealth Management Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+wealth+management+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Taylor Wealth Management Partners
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,696 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 50,915 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  3. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 29,155 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,040 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  5. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 26,313 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $96.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 37,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.06 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 30,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vyant Bio Inc (VYNT)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Vyant Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $3.69. The stock is now traded at around $2.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $315.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $543.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in R1 RCM Inc by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (BADFF)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners sold out a holding in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $35, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: Real Matters Inc (RLLMF)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners sold out a holding in Real Matters Inc. The sale prices were between $11.46 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $13.49.

Sold Out: Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners sold out a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $26.82 and $33, with an estimated average price of $29.57.

Sold Out: Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners sold out a holding in Semler Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $102 and $115, with an estimated average price of $109.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Taylor Wealth Management Partners. Also check out:

1. Taylor Wealth Management Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Taylor Wealth Management Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Taylor Wealth Management Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Taylor Wealth Management Partners keeps buying
