Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Expedia Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Wynn Resorts

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Caribbean Group, Expedia Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Ferrari NV, sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Wynn Resorts, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 28,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,864 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.14% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 34,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 466.67% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 170,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.68% Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 56,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 74,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 15,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 466.67%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 493.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 208,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 217.27%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $122.64, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $102.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 23,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.

Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.