Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Expedia Group Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Las Vegas Sands Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Wynn Resorts

- New Purchases: RCL, TNL, SMG, RACE, AAPL, TJX, MNST, TAP, BYD, HSY, ULTA, LEVI,
- Added Positions: EXPE, OPEN, MCD, JACK, NCLH, KHC, RRR,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, FB, PZZA, KO, CZR, PLNT, EA, HLT, GLPI, SMPL, STZ, GPS,
- Sold Out: LVS, WYNN, MGP, WD5A, ARMK, GOOG, XLY, LYV, MAR, THS, SBUX, GM, WEN, FND, CCL, BJRI, CMG, NKE, DIN,
For the details of Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+street+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC
- Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 28,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,864 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.14%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 34,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 466.67%
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 170,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.68%
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 56,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 74,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 21,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $225.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 15,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 466.67%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 493.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 208,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 217.27%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $122.64, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $102.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 23,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $25.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.Sold Out: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Franklin Street Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment