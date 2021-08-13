Logo
Horseman Capital Management Ltd Buys Green Plains Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Raven Industries Inc, Cloudflare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Horseman Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Green Plains Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Apple Inc, ONEOK Inc, sells Raven Industries Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horseman Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 44 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horseman Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horseman+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horseman Capital Management Ltd
  1. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 89,200 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 27,400 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  3. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 133,400 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
  4. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 91,500 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24%
  5. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 155,700 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
New Purchase: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 152,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Horseman Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Horseman Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Horseman Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Horseman Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Horseman Capital Management Ltd keeps buying
