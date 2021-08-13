Horseman Capital Management Ltd Buys Green Plains Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Raven Industries Inc, Cloudflare Inc

New Purchases: AEIS, TXN,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Green Plains Inc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Apple Inc, ONEOK Inc, sells Raven Industries Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horseman Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 44 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 89,200 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% Deere & Co (DE) - 27,400 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 133,400 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Bunge Ltd (BG) - 91,500 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 155,700 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 152,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.