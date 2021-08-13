Logo
Alps Advisors Inc Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells , Xerox Holdings Corp, Acuity Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company Alps Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells , Xerox Holdings Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alps Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Alps Advisors Inc owns 901 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPS ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alps+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPS ADVISORS INC
  1. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 28,175,021 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
  2. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 20,025,917 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 55,196,787 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81%
  4. Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 26,538,008 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 49,542,731 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,227,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 727,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 876,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 295,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XL Fleet Corp (XL)

Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in XL Fleet Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.6 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 930,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,062,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 90.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 995,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 2355.30%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 521,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 377.49%. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,187,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 316.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 204,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,736,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18.

Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57.

Sold Out: Insmed Inc (INSM)

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Insmed Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Sold Out: GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GRT1)

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $19.7, with an estimated average price of $14.92.

Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)

Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54.



