Alps Advisors Inc Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells , Xerox Holdings Corp, Acuity Brands Inc

- New Purchases: CHPT, CHPT, SHLS, JNPR, BBJP, XL, KOD, TGTX, IOVA, ACAD, RMO, CERE, ALXO, REX, FOLD, BCAB, AMTI, ADCT, IMCR, YMAB, ORGO, GP, VMEO, ARES, MGNX, ATRA, IMGN, VTGN, CLNN, CLNN, PRAX, ALVR, ANNX, FBRX, AYRO, KROS, RAPT, STOK, ORTX, MGTX, GTHX, KDMN, ARCT, FSK, SNDX, LPLA, IQV, IMMP, SPRB, MPC, MCD, LEN, ICE, NSC, AVEO, ELS, SNSE, INFI, GMTX, COP, CCL, SVRA, LUV, ALPN, ADVM, DIS, ALTM, JAZZ, OMP, TLC, TYL, MDT, TEL, INMB, ALLY, LIN, EIGR, CRDF, MRKR,
- Added Positions: EPD, CEQP, PFE, STAG, STOR, RUN, PLUG, HL, UTG, HBAN, SAGE, HBI, ARRY, T, EIX, XOM, OKE, PBCT, VLO, HPE, BND, MO, CAH, LNG, CMA, D, EMR, HAS, IBN, MRK, PPL, SSYS, UNM, WBA, IRBT, WU, LYB, SSSS, PRLB, MTLS, AM, DOW, AMCR, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLU, XLY, ABT, ABMD, ATVI, ANSS, ADSK, BRT, BA, BC, CAT, LUMN, FIS, CHKP, KOF, CGNX, COST, BAP, DHR, DE, ENB, ENIA, EL, FARO, FISV, FSP, BPYU, GPN, GOOGL, SVC, INFY, CSR, K, LTC, LRCX, LOW, MIC, TELL, MAR, MPW, MNR, NHI, NFLX, PTC, PG, SLG, SMG, SA, SLAB, SWKS, SO, SBUX, SNPS, TROW, TXN, TMO, UNH, MA, AVAV, BX, AMTX, FF, OPI, VRSK, ST, SBRA, TRGP, FLT, HCA, NGL, REGI, GWRE, SPLK, FB, NOW, PANW, WDAY, ABBV, DOC, PAGP, ALDX, PBFX, AFMD, QRVO, SEDG, BKI, ALRM, PYPL, CTMX, SQ, FCPT, ENIC, IEA, CLPR, HESM, OKTA, AFIN, BPMP, PAGS, SPOT, YETI, STNE, ETRN, ZM, RTLR, DT, VVNT, IAC, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: ET, PAA, AYI, MMP, VZ, OLED, RGLD, CDE, HASI, NEP, BLDP, DCP, NEM, ORA, FSLR, SPWR, TSLA, CWEN, NOVA, STX, DRNA, EVA, TPIC, ARNA, CVA, IBM, IP, ITRI, TSM, NS, EBS, BLNK, CCXI, WKHS, AMRC, PTCT, AGIO, FGEN, KRTX, SWTX, VIR, LEGN, VCEL, ALKS, AMSC, CYTK, GPC, GILD, GFI, HDB, HMY, INO, IPG, LGND, LMT, PRU, SGMO, WLDN, MDGL, BIP, AUPH, PM, TVTX, HII, RDUS, ENPH, ENTA, BLUE, XNCR, LBRDK, RCKT, MCRB, KHC, GBT, RGNX, ZYME, KRYS, APLS, BTAI, RCUS, MOR, SRRK, CNST, REPL, ALEC, CRTX, AKRO, IMVT, ARQT, STEP, EOSE, FNDF, IVV, VFH, VTV, XLRE, MMM, AOS, ABB, PLD, ADBE, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, AMZN, ACC, AMT, AMP, AU, AIRC, AAPL, BAC, BBY, BLK, BSX, BDN, BAM, BRKS, CACI, COG, CDNS, CHE, CTAS, KO, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, CXW, CCI, ATGE, SITC, DLR, DPZ, RDY, EMN, LLY, ENTG, ETR, EQIX, EQR, EXEL, EXPD, FNB, FMC, FAST, FCF, FE, FULT, GRMN, GERN, GGG, ALT, HOLX, HUBB, HUM, INFO, IEX, INTU, ISRG, IRM, KRNY, MDLZ, LEG, LXP, MAC, MEIP, SPGI, MCY, MSFT, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NCR, HOPE, NATI, NYT, NWL, NKE, NOC, NUAN, OCFC, OHI, OLP, ORCL, OI, PKG, PH, PAYX, PRGO, POWI, RDNT, PGR, PFS, PHM, QDEL, RELX, RMD, WRK, ROL, SAP, CRM, SIRI, SNN, SAH, STAA, SCS, SYK, NLOK, TGT, MTEM, WEN, TRMK, CUBE, MUX, UPS, VGR, VRTX, VICR, VMC, WPC, WRI, ANTM, WSM, WIT, ZBRA, BF.A, NEO, VNDA, CVLT, SUNW, DEI, CPRX, ALBO, VMW, OESX, KW, V, STWD, AVGO, BEEM, FTNT, BSBR, DG, PDM, KKR, COR, PACB, QADA, AAT, KMI, APO, FBIO, VSTM, EPAM, ALSN, PBYI, PFPT, CG, SRC, ICPT, PRTA, CONE, APAM, GOGO, ESPR, NWS, SFM, VEDL, ISEE, QTS, GLPI, CHGG, IMUX, KN, GOOG, CIO, NAVI, TRUP, VKTX, XENE, CHRS, AXTA, PGRE, XBIT, NSA, ADAP, LSXMA, SELB, SYRS, ACIU, ANAB, PLYM, FUV, VICI, CNNE, ILPT, ADT, KNSA, KZR, MGTA, EPRT, CRNX, GMDA, GOSS, CRWD, MIRM, DDOG, FREQ, ETNB, FMTX, KDNY, BLV, EMB, VDE, VMBS, XLK,
- Sold Out: NBLX, XRX, FATE, INSM, GRT1, QURE, IRWD, CLDX, AVRO, PRQR, EGRX, CFX, ZIOP, ARCC, VXRT, CVM, GSS, TARA, APRE, APTX, NCNA, CLGX, VYGR, HMSY, CNCE, EGOV, ASMB, NEU, KMDA,
These are the top 5 holdings of ALPS ADVISORS INC
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 28,175,021 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 20,025,917 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 55,196,787 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81%
- Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 26,538,008 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 49,542,731 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,227,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,227,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 727,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 876,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 295,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: XL Fleet Corp (XL)
Alps Advisors Inc initiated holding in XL Fleet Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.6 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 930,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,062,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 90.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 995,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 2355.30%. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 521,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 377.49%. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,187,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 316.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 204,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Alps Advisors Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,736,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (NBLX)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18.Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57.Sold Out: Insmed Inc (INSM)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Insmed Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76.Sold Out: GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GRT1)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. The sale prices were between $11.84 and $19.7, with an estimated average price of $14.92.Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)
Alps Advisors Inc sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54.
