Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Movano Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Movano Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sioux Falls, SD, based Investment company Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Movano Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Union Pacific Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC. As of 2021Q2, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owns 528 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsey+%26+whitney+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,319 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,864 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,127 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  4. Movano Inc (MOVE) - 3,754,084 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 82,204 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
New Purchase: Movano Inc (MOVE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Movano Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 3,754,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 85,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 203.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 112,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 60,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 239.30%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 128,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 127,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC. Also check out:

1. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider