Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Movano Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: MOVE, GSEW, BBEU, SCHO, BBCA, SHY, BBAX, EUFN, DLN, BBJP, FALN, INTF, IVLU, LSEA, CNI, ESML, VGSH, AVA, RWR, TTE, REET, FTSL, GSK, VICR, TWLO, TXT, WST, SPG, AJG, BABA, MGI, MPC, JMST, CHKP, CMG, DFUS, JHX, EPAM, IDXX, HASI, NOK, LYG,
- Added Positions: IWF, EFA, RSP, IJH, VEU, VWO, VOO, VXUS, VGT, MINT, IVV, VOX, QCOM, ECL, VTWO, ESGU, AAXJ, IEFA, AMZN, LNT, LFUS, USRT, SHW, SPDW, SPY, SYK, TUP, ESGD, VLUE, VB, VIAC, IGSB, JAMF, JAMF, CRM, MSI, NGG, NEM, PANW, PRLB, ROP, WK, SNOW, SONY, VEA, VYM, VV, WY, EWJ, AMAT, ADM, BTI, BRMK, CHD, CTSH, XLY, XLP, DGII, DOCU, ETN, EXPD, ICE, RODM, QUAL, IXUS, ITW, CTAS, UL, MTCH, MRVL, AZN, ARKK, ANTM, ALL, AMD, VOD, ATVI, ACN, CLX, FEI, MS, TT, ERIC, TFX, HFC, CS, CMI, NMR, GT, EXC, RF, THRM,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, FLOT, BND, UNP, GOOG, CMCSA, DSI, SHM, TGT, ADBE, AXP, BAC, MSFT, DIS, ZBH, SCHW, CHTR, XLF, HON, IEMG, PFG, HPQ, MMM, T, TECH, CVX, CSCO, FDX, IEUR, JPM, MDT, PFE, TSLA, UPS, WFC, BMY, CI, LLY, GGG, INTC, IEI, IVW, PEP, RTX, USB, COP, GS, HD, XLI, IBM, KMB, MRK, NVS, NVEC, PG, SNY, TEL, ABBV, MO, AMGN, ADI, BKR, BRK.B, CARR, HAL, EEM, MUB, IWM, LMT, MET, MCHP, NEE, NVT, NVDA, OXY, PNR, SLB, TMO, TMUS, TRV, VCEL, AMT, ASML, BMI, BAX, BDX, BST, BSX, CAT, C, CME, KO, D, DOW, DUK, DD, DY, ELAN, XOM, FB, GNRC, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, FUL, IJR, IDV, EMB, IWD, IVE, DVY, LULU, MA, MCD, NKE, NUE, RIO, SCHD, TSM, ITM, VDC, VHT, VIS, VOT, VNQ, WMT, WMB, AEG, AKAM, ALE, ANSS, AON, ATO, AZO, BLL, BBVA, BKNG, KMX, CB, CFG, CCI, CSX, CVS, DHR, DEO, FIS, FITB, F, GPS, GM, GWB, HDB, HZNP, HUM, ILMN, INTU, ACWV, EWC, IQLT, MTUM, SUB, JCI, KR, LUMN, MAC, MRO, MAS, MTD, MFG, MNST, MCO, NFLX, ORCL, PCAR, PYPL, PM, PSX, PNC, PGR, ROK, RDS.A, SPGI, SCHE, SCHF, SHOP, SWKS, SBUX, STLD, TAK, TEF, TJX, TM, URI, VMBS, VIOO, VCSH, VBR, DES, XEL, XLNX, ZTS,
- Sold Out: COF, BK, GE, TFC, ACWX, VMC, XRAY, KEY, SCHR, DGRO, DELL, LITE, VYMI, AEP, HPE, MIK, LPLA, ZBRA, VRTX, QUMU, PHG, IVR, LLNW, QRTEA, NYCB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,319 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,864 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,127 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Movano Inc (MOVE) - 3,754,084 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 82,204 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Movano Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 3,754,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 85,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $60.59, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 203.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.80%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 112,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 60,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 239.30%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 128,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 127,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92.
