Boston Research & Management Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells 3M Co, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: LMT, BBH, IWF, IXN,
- Added Positions: TMO, NEE, AMZN, MRK, ABT, VZ, DIS, INTC, PG, IEMG, XLE, DUK, CHRW, PEP, IEFA, AGG, IBB, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, IAU, ACN, IVV, TSCO, GOOGL, MSFT, VB, FAST, AAPL, UPS, MA, MDT, KO, BRK.B, IBM, DHR, ORCL, AOR, HYD, ADP,
For the details of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+research+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,694 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,126 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,048 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 71,057 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Fastenal Co (FAST) - 152,620 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (BBH)
Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $212.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 13,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $543.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment