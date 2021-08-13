Boston Research & Management Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells 3M Co, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: LMT, BBH, IWF, IXN,

LMT, BBH, IWF, IXN, Added Positions: TMO, NEE, AMZN, MRK, ABT, VZ, DIS, INTC, PG, IEMG, XLE, DUK, CHRW, PEP, IEFA, AGG, IBB, IJH,

TMO, NEE, AMZN, MRK, ABT, VZ, DIS, INTC, PG, IEMG, XLE, DUK, CHRW, PEP, IEFA, AGG, IBB, IJH, Reduced Positions: MMM, IAU, ACN, IVV, TSCO, GOOGL, MSFT, VB, FAST, AAPL, UPS, MA, MDT, KO, BRK.B, IBM, DHR, ORCL, AOR, HYD, ADP,

Manchester, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells 3M Co, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Research & Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Boston Research & Management Inc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+research+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,694 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,126 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,048 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 71,057 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 152,620 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $212.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 13,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $543.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.