Randolph Co Inc Buys Southern Copper Corp, Discovery Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SCCO, DISCA, DGRO, IWF, MOAT,
- Added Positions: MPW, PG, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, GSY,
- Sold Out: LPX, AJRD,
For the details of Randolph Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/randolph+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,194 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 199,303 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Visa Inc (V) - 176,166 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 406,750 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 161,507 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 207,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 250,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.
