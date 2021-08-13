Randolph Co Inc Buys Southern Copper Corp, Discovery Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Randolph Co Inc Buys Southern Copper Corp, Discovery Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Randolph Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Copper Corp, Discovery Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells Merck Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Randolph Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Randolph Co Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $769 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Randolph Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/randolph+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Randolph Co Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,194 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  2. Target Corp (TGT) - 199,303 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 176,166 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 406,750 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 161,507 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 207,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 250,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Randolph Co Inc. Also check out:

1. Randolph Co Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Randolph Co Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Randolph Co Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Randolph Co Inc keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider