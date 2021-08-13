Randolph Co Inc Buys Southern Copper Corp, Discovery Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SCCO, DISCA, DGRO, IWF, MOAT,

SCCO, DISCA, DGRO, IWF, MOAT, Added Positions: MPW, PG, IVV,

MPW, PG, IVV, Reduced Positions: MRK, GSY,

MRK, GSY, Sold Out: LPX, AJRD,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southern Copper Corp, Discovery Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, sells Merck Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Randolph Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Randolph Co Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $769 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,194 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Target Corp (TGT) - 199,303 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Visa Inc (V) - 176,166 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 406,750 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 161,507 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 207,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 250,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.