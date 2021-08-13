Dodge & Cox Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Honda Motor Co, Fiserv Inc, Sells Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, APA Corp, Halliburton Co

- New Purchases: TCOM, ISRG, NTES, PBR, TGS, NOAH, YY, YUMC, NESR, LOMA, OGN,
- Added Positions: TMUS, HMC, FISV, INCY, GILD, CTSH, BIDU, CSCO, NVS, ALNY, FOXA, BMRN, BABA, WMB, NTR, FB, BMY, STT, SNY, FOX, VMW, JD, ITUB, KO, SNPS, NSC, AMX, BAX, GE, CX, CB, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: COF, HPE, APA, JCI, GS, HAL, HPQ, BAC, TEL, FDX, MET, WFC, CARR, SLB, DELL, AXP, SCHW, CI, TFC, OVV, UNH, COP, CE, GOOG, MSFT, JPM, MCHP, CMCSA, SU, HES, BKNG, GPS, CVS, MDT, LNC, JNPR, IWD, OTIS, QRTEA, NWSA, BHF, TRV, PEP, PFE, LMT, PG, CTVA, DOW, RIO, SE, RDS.A, VMC, TGT, LYB, DIS, WMT, TMO, USB, UL, UNP, CAT, ERIC, LLY, DUK, DD, D, DEO, DE, GLW, GPC, CDNS, AZN, AMGN, AMT, AMZN, ADBE, ABT, PNC, GOOGL, TV, HD, HON, IBM, IBN, T, MMC, MXIM, MCD, SPGI, MRK, MCO, NTAP, NUE,
- Sold Out: ADP, CS, LOW, MAT, VTRS, EDU, SPY,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 143,436,015 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 35,517,841 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.55%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 75,123,467 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,140,855 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 83,984,497 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Their purchase prices were between $11.56 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 52,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. Their purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in NetEase Inc. Their purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in JOYY Inc. Their purchase prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. Their purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Organon & Co. Their purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 22,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 432.02%. Their purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. Their holding were 11,324,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 260.07%. Their purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. Their holding were 41,462,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Fiserv Inc by 59.73%. Their purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. Their holding were 22,996,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Incyte Corp by 214.95%. Their purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. Their holding were 13,597,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 56.87%. Their purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. Their holding were 28,961,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 39.10%. Their purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. Their holding were 29,359,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. Their sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Mattel Inc. Their sale prices were between $19.33 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $20.64.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. Their sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. Their sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Viatris Inc. Their sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. Their sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.
