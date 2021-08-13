Dodge & Cox Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Honda Motor Co, Fiserv Inc, Sells Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, APA Corp, Halliburton Co

New Purchases: TCOM, ISRG, NTES, PBR, TGS, NOAH, YY, YUMC, NESR, LOMA, OGN,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Honda Motor Co, Fiserv Inc, Incyte Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, APA Corp, Halliburton Co, JPMorgan Chase, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Dodge & Cox owns 190 stocks with a total value of $152.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 143,436,015 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 35,517,841 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.55% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 75,123,467 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,140,855 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 83,984,497 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Their purchase prices were between $11.56 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 52,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. Their purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.27, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in NetEase Inc. Their purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in JOYY Inc. Their purchase prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. Their purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Organon & Co. Their purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 22,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 432.02%. Their purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. Their holding were 11,324,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 260.07%. Their purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. Their holding were 41,462,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Fiserv Inc by 59.73%. Their purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. Their holding were 22,996,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Incyte Corp by 214.95%. Their purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. Their holding were 13,597,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 56.87%. Their purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. Their holding were 28,961,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 39.10%. Their purchase prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54. The stock is now traded at around $77.630000. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. Their holding were 29,359,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. Their sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Mattel Inc. Their sale prices were between $19.33 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. Their sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. Their sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Viatris Inc. Their sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. Their sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.