Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Alpha Architect International Q

- New Purchases: GDMA, NANR, IWP, FNDF, PFM, MLPA, SPHQ, TBF, LIXT, KRBN, LEAD, ALFA, JJC, JKE, PWB, VOE, BSY, IWY, SJNK, WTMF, VUG, CWB, IEF, RJA, LGLV, QMOM, UUP, XLE, HTEC, EWUS, DMS, PSCE, NLY, CFBK, VEA, MMP, MSTR, NEU, OHI, FDN, JO, PDO, JKD, JJN, FDVV, DFS, ADBE, PSQ, MSPA.PFD, FE, NYMT, IOTC, FMCC, NVNXF, NVNXF, ZLDAF, ZLDAF,
- Added Positions: PDBC, SCHB, VTIP, GLD, EFA, VBR, JPST, AIA, FNDE, QVAL, SCHV, GNR, IVAL, XME, SPY, QQQ, SCHX, GLTR, QUAL, KRE, AAPL, SLV, VTI, MINT, IVV, RSP, USMV, MTUM, STPZ, ASHR, MSFT, VIGI, AGG, SCZ, EDV, SCHF, XOM, TIP, LTPZ, JPM, IXUS, SDY, IJJ, IWF, AMZN, BRK.B, JNJ, DGRW, MGK, ITOT, ALB, CMCSA, GOOGL, FPX, MOAT, VLUE, WMT, DIS, V, IWD, VIG, CSCO, HD, HON, LMT, MCD, VZ, PYPL, SQ, PINS, GBTC, IJR, IWM, VNQ, BLK, NEE, INTC, INTU, NFLX, PPG, PFE, TPL, MPA, MA, ZTS, HYEM, IEFA, IEMG, IYR, LDUR, NOBL, MMM, T, AMT, BAC, BK, GIB, COF, CTAS, COST, DHI, DRI, D, HARL, IBM, KMB, MAR, MRK, NVDA, NKE, PNC, SBUX, TGT, TXN, USB, UNP, UNH, WEC, VPV, FB, BFST, EEM, FM, FREL, GDX, HYG, IAU, IJH, IWB, PFF, PRF, USL, ARCC, ADP, BDX, BMY, C, KO, DPZ, DUK, EPD, F, ITW, JKHY, LVS, PG, SASR, TMO, TSCO, RTX, CEF, NQP, EVN, AWK, AVGO, PHYS, XYL, IIPR, BIL, DBJP, ICLN, IHI, IWC, LEMB, MDY, REM, VHT, WIP, XLV, ABT, APD, AXP, AMGN, TFC, BA, CVS, CAT, CVX, DLR, DD, EMR, GD, KR, SPGI, ORCL, PAYX, PEP, PEG, SWKS, SYK, TJX, UPS, VOD, WSBC, NUV, VFL, GSPD.PFD, ARHTF, PSLV, ABBV, GOOG, SHOP, BSCL, DBC, FDM, GSY, IYY, KBE, SCHR, VB, VCSH, VMBS, XLK, NWBO, CRM, ZNOG, PM, MJNA, STTX, HHDS, NMTR, DOW, LQD,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, SCHD, SCHG, EMLC, FNDX, RDVY, SGOL, ARKK, VT, GDXJ, SCHP, IVOL, LHCG, QCOM, NVS, MDT, MDT, LOW, ACN, ACN,
- Sold Out: SHY, IMOM, XLG, VO, 864, XSLV, MGC, BOND, FPE, SCHW, GSG, SPYG, KLAC, SCHZ, XLNX, FCX, STT, VGSH, TLT, XMMO, MO, CTVA, CB, BHP, NXPI, ZBH, TSM, PENN, ALC, LH, GILD, SCHA, BP, CTSH, GPC, KSS, PRCH, GE, SVM, CCO, LTNC, NVX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.
- Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA) - 5,348,654 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 884,828 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.69%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,444,066 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.41%
- Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 3,235,770 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 493.41%
- iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 543,396 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.20%
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 5,348,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 840,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 231,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 689,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 602,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 463,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 493.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 3,235,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 118.69%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 884,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 106.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,444,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1688.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 240,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4292.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 479,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 270.14%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $174.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 213,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $34.67.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.Sold Out: Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc (864)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.96 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.34.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.
