Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. Buys Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Alpha Architect International Q

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. owns 307 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA) - 5,348,654 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 884,828 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.69% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,444,066 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.41% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 3,235,770 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 493.41% iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 543,396 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.20%

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 5,348,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 840,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 231,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 689,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 602,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 463,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 493.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 3,235,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 118.69%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 884,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 106.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,444,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1688.61%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 240,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4292.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 479,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 270.14%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $174.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 213,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu. The sale prices were between $32.15 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $34.67.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $295.63 and $325.38, with an estimated average price of $312.46.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.96 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.34.

Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.