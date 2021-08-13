Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Packaging Corp of America, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Boeing Co

New Purchases: VBK, MMM, VOO, SHW, GLD, WOR, IWD, WMT, VEU, TXN, MTD, TSLA, IVOO, GOOGL, ECL, VHT, BSV, VEA, CINF, VIOO, VUG, IBP, VZ, VTV, MDT, GOOG, PDN, UNP, CMCSA, STWD, ACWX, MO, VPU, LLY, VTIP, VBR, UPS, PM, USB, MDLZ, TIP, GEF, VWO, VSS, DFAT, IYH, DFAC, SBUX, AAL, AEP, CFBK, VOT, WYY,

VBK, MMM, VOO, SHW, GLD, WOR, IWD, WMT, VEU, TXN, MTD, TSLA, IVOO, GOOGL, ECL, VHT, BSV, VEA, CINF, VIOO, VUG, IBP, VZ, VTV, MDT, GOOG, PDN, UNP, CMCSA, STWD, ACWX, MO, VPU, LLY, VTIP, VBR, UPS, PM, USB, MDLZ, TIP, GEF, VWO, VSS, DFAT, IYH, DFAC, SBUX, AAL, AEP, CFBK, VOT, WYY, Added Positions: PKG, IVV, SCHB, EFV, IJH, SCHF, SCHM, IJR, EFA, MSFT, AAPL, SCHA, BRK.B, SCHX, SCHZ, PRK, PG, JNJ, ABT, CAT, SPY, JPM, ABBV, DIS, IWF, AGG, ARKG, MCD, EEM, XOM, LANC, SCZ, SCHE, HD, AMAT, IYR, HBAN, INTC, BAC, PEP, MRK,

PKG, IVV, SCHB, EFV, IJH, SCHF, SCHM, IJR, EFA, MSFT, AAPL, SCHA, BRK.B, SCHX, SCHZ, PRK, PG, JNJ, ABT, CAT, SPY, JPM, ABBV, DIS, IWF, AGG, ARKG, MCD, EEM, XOM, LANC, SCZ, SCHE, HD, AMAT, IYR, HBAN, INTC, BAC, PEP, MRK, Reduced Positions: SCHC, DE, FB, QQQ, SCHH, SCHP,

SCHC, DE, FB, QQQ, SCHH, SCHP, Sold Out: BRK.A, BA, SWK,

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Packaging Corp of America, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Boeing Co, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 154,702 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.50% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 603,580 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 123,219 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 124,848 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.87% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 200,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $283.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 123,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 449.42%. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $146.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 188,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 154,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 603,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 514,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 124,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 800,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.