Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Packaging Corp of America, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbus, OH, based Investment company Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Packaging Corp of America, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Boeing Co, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 154,702 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.50%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 603,580 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 123,219 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 124,848 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.87%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 200,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $283.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 123,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 449.42%. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $146.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 188,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 154,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 603,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 514,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 124,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $40.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 800,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Financial Strategies, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. keeps buying
